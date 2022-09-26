This Practical Sprinter Van Has Everything You Need for a Comfortable Stay

The Sprinter van conversion is an extremely popular option for most van lifers. That's because it's durable, easy to maneuver, and can fit in just about any standard parking spot. The van also offers plenty of space for all the necessary amenities, so travelers can carry their home with them wherever they go.
This beautiful house on wheels was designed by Lindsay and Patrick from Featherbuild Van Conversions. It's a 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with a 144-inch (365.7 cm) wheelbase that was created for those who want to get a taste of the van life experience. Although compact, it is filled with smart design solutions and storage hacks, making the interior appear roomy and well-organized.
Lindsay and Patrick managed to squeeze in less than 100 sq ft (9.2 sq meters), a well-equipped kitchen, a queen-size bed, and plenty of storage. The camper van looks elegant thanks to the custom cabinetry and red oak custom slatted ceiling.
The kitchen includes a stainless steel sink, a two-burner propane cooktop, a small refrigerator, and a generous countertop. Under the sink are two 5-gallon (19-liter) water containers, one for freshwater and one for greywater. There are also three drawers and two large cabinets that can be used to store away the cookware and other items.
Across this area is the living room. There's not much going on there since this is a compact van. It has a seat, which hides a cassette toilet, and a swivel table that can be used as a small workspace. At the rear is the bedroom. This area has an interesting layout that maximizes space.
The bed comes with a 10-inch (25-cm) extension and a small storage area where cushions are stored. This way, people will be able to enjoy a queen-size bed and sleep in comfort. There are also several large drawers that can be used to put away clothes or other belongings. Of course, this camper comes with a massive garage as well that can be accessed from the outside. The garage is great for storing bikes or other big items.
This camper was recently presented on the Nate Murphy Youtube channel. You can watch the thorough walkthrough of this beautiful build in the clip down below.
