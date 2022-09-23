VW Presents the "Good Night Pack," a Light RV Kit for the Multivan Plug-In Hybrid

QAVolkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) was present at this year’s edition of the IAA Transportation trade fair in Hannover with a great selection of commercial vehicles, like a custom ID. Buzz, the brand-new pick-up Amarok, various incarnations of the successful Crafter model, and much more.
The 2021 VW Multivan was also present on the event floor, with the German manufacturer presenting a new, sportier Multivan Edition, as well as a larger taxi version of the versatile vehicle that can be ordered directly from the factory. But what piqued my interest the most was the new “Good Night Pack” for the Multivan, a light RV kit that turns the T7 from a seven-seat MPV into a sleeper van.
Volkswagen chose to show the newly revealed Good Night package in a van that’s also a new addition to its product portfolio, namely the Multivan Edition.
The T7 Multivan already was a highly versatile van, but the “Good Night Pack” comes to further reinforce this trait. The kit is based around a fold-out bed frame that can be fitted over the collapsed rear seats. It includes a folding mattress that helps create a comfortable bed for two people that stretches from one side window to the other.
Blackout curtains for the windows and the panoramic glass roof are also included in the package for moments when you want some privacy. Though, if you take your van on a trip in the middle of Mother Nature, we would imagine you’d rather leave the windows uncovered to enjoy the view of your surroundings.
There is also a ventilation grille for the front side windows, and camping chairs and table are offered as options. When not in use, owners will be able to store the Good Night Pack components in a storage box.
Though not the most impressive camper van from Volkswagen, the T7 Multivan really makes for an appealing light camper option, especially due to its combination of e-Hybrid plug-in powertrain and gas engine that makes it perfect for both urban daily commutes and longer-range trips. The electric powertrain makes use of a 13-kWh lithium battery to provide up to 31 miles (50 km) of all-electric range. After that, the 1.4-liter gas engine will take over if you decide to go on a spontaneous camping trip.
