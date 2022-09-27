Hive EX-X Is a Compact Yet Surprisingly Well-Equipped Off-Road Trailer Camper

Hive Campers is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, where most of its trailers are built per order. This way, clients can spec and customize them to fit their needs. The company aims to create products ready to hit the road, so adventurers don't have to waste precious time packing their stuff. Even though its products are pretty small, they are prepared for a weekend adventure or full-time living on the road.
One of the two campers they have for sale is the Hive EX. There are three available versions, with the possibility of choosing aluminum or a wooden cabin for each. The base version weighs 1680 lbs. (762 kg) and has a body length of 143" (3.6 m), so it can easily be towed with an SUV. The EX–X is the top-of-the-line model I'll discuss today.
This model has additional accessories that make your trips as comfortable as possible. I'll tell you more about its structure and exterior, and then I'll move to the critical part, the interior. But before that, I want to point out its price, as I know it's a significant buying factor – the wood cabin version costs $46,200 (€ 47,049), while the aluminum one is priced at $49,800 (€50,715).
Its body sits on a galvanized frame chassis, connected to a Cruisemaster CRS2 independent arm suspension. It also features a Hitchmaster DO35 Hitch Coupler, electric brakes, and Fifteen52 premium wheels.
Looking around its exterior, you'll notice several essential elements. Some storage compartments are located toward the front, two of which house gas canisters. You'll discover a bulky slide-out kitchen with a sink, two-burner cooktop, and a fridge on its right side. You can store your food in the pantry, where you'll find shelves and two outlets. Pull the 270-degree electric awning, and you'll get extra protection from the weather.
At the rear of the EX-X, hidden behind the spare wheel, there's a remarkably large storage space where you can store your belongings.
Even though you can't expect much from a trailer this size, the interior still offers a decently-sized space with basic necessities. You might feel a little cramped, but you probably won't be spending too much time inside besides when sleeping. The standard cabinetry provides some more space for your stuff, and you'll also find light switches, a USB charging point, a 12V plug, and a voltmeter. There's also a battery monitor and management system with a color display, which you can use to control everything electric. On the ceiling, you'll notice a three-speed reversible fan which comes standard on every Hive trailer.
Let's talk a bit about the EX-X's surprisingly diverse utilities. The camper comes with a 42-gallon (159-liter) plastic water tank, two 11 lbs. (5 kg) propane tanks protected by stone deflectors, and 200 Ah total lithium batteries. Moreover, there's a 2000 W inverter that can be connected to a 200 W solar folding panel, which is stored in the back.

All in all, the EX-X is a well-equipped tiny trailer camper that can turn out to be a durable and versatile companion for your off-road adventures.
