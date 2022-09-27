Dufour 37 Is a High-Performance Family Sailboat With Generous Outdoor Living Spaces

French sailboat builder Dufour Yachts has taken the wraps off its latest Dufour 37 model at this year’s edition of the Cannes Yachting Festival earlier in September, and the new sailing yacht sets bold new standards for its class.
Built with a focus on simplicity and elegance, the new Dufour 37 is intended for families that want to enjoy smooth sailing and offers plenty of living spaces on board. Actually, that’s this model’s main strength - it features a remarkable range of living spaces on board, more than any other yacht of comparable size.
And that was made possible by some major innovations implemented by the shipyard. Dufour Yachts has taken solutions that have worked well on other models in the range, like the Dufour 470, and adapted them to this 32.8-foot (9.99-meter) hull. Said innovations include a bowsprit platform designed for greater volume forward, a generous cockpit, an ergonomic layout, and large deck hatches and hull windows. Also, the maneuvers and winches are placed very off-center to create more room for life outside, both at anchor or in port.
The optimized volume allows the new family sailboat to offer a spacious forward owner’s cabin with excellent headroom. Additionally, the interior, which can be customized to include 2 or 3 cabins, is very light and homey due to all the natural light that gets in through the expansive central hull windows.
In terms of build design, the new Dufour 37 features a modern-looking, stable hull reminiscing of offshore racing yachts with a slightly rounded lower hull that allows it smooth passage and reduces noise inside.
Moreover, this new hull shape, combined with a lengthened mast, allows for a greater power/weight ratio and increased sail area, resulting in improved handling and greater performance. The sailing yacht features two helm stations but only one rudder for greater responsiveness.
Just like its other siblings in the range, the new Dufour 37 comes with a cockpit table and benches that can comfortably seat 6 to 8 guests, a nice outdoor kitchen that can house a gas plancha or a barbeque, as well as a forward sunbathing area.
Dufour offers the new Dufour 37 model for a base price of US$180,470 (187,200 euros), including tax, but the addition of extras like a teak cockpit and gangway, gas plancha, audio system, LED lighting, and others will greatly increase the price.
