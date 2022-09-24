Albatross Sailing Catamaran Is a Striking, Very Luxurious Proposal for a Green Future

Superyacht concepts are a dime a dozen now. Anyone with some skill and a considerable following can do it, and many will probably be paying attention to the result. While this does help with advancing the conversation on what progress still needs to be made in the naval industry in order to reduce its carbon footprint, it’s still pretty much empty talk. But when a shipyard as prestigious as Lloyd Werft does it, it’s a clear shift in paradigm.
Lloyd Werft, the same shipyard that created one of the most technologically-advanced, beautiful and expensive megayachts of today, Roman Abramovich’s Solaris, is saying that things need to change. Sailing has to become more sustainable and efficient, and at the same time, more comfortable and stress-free for the crew.
“Anything is possible with the right amount of thought and investigation,” Friedrich Norden, head of projects and sales at Lloyd Werft, tells Boat International.
Lloyd Werft estimates that, by using the three resources occurring naturally, Albatross would reduce its carbon footprint considerably, and the energy consumption by as much as 40%. For wind, the twin-hull vessel relies on a rigid sail system, with the 1,000 square-meter (10,764 square-foot) sails able to deliver 1,200 kW of free propulsion with fair winds, and a top speed of about 7 knots (8 mph / 13 kph). When the sails are not in use, they can fold down and out of the way, so as to offer the least inconvenience.
Thanks to the 2,000 square meters (21,528 square feet) of solar panels, 350 kW of peak power per hour can be harvested, which results in a real-world average of 140 kW over 24 hours, the shipyard says. Five vertical wind turbines on the roof would also capture 50 kW of power per hour. The shipyard imagines a 4 MW Lithium-ion battery storage, and four main engines that would take Albatross to a top speed of 15 knots (17.2 mph / 28 kph). Eco speed is of 12 knots (13.8 mph / 22.2 kph), and range is virtually limitless due to hybrid propulsion.
The shipyard is yet to reveal the interior, but it does say that Albatross creates more space for the crew. Accommodation would be for 14 guests and as many as 46 crew, with Lloyd Werft paying heightened attention to the latter. “The days of squeezing crew into multiple berth cabins are an image from the past that can be easily avoided,” Norden says for the same media outlet. “These areas are vital for crew welfare, mental health and happiness. With the right planning during the design phases, it can be accomplished with minimal cost.”
Lloyd Werft says that the naval industry must change in order to take better care of ailing Mother Nature. If the green future is anything like Albatross, change won’t come at the expense of luxury.
