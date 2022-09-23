Wing 100 to Break Sailing Boundaries as the Behemoth of Green Luxury Superyachts

Most sailing superyachts today are backed by a conventional diesel engine, but it is possible to blend the highest luxury with purely green sailing? Royal Huisman believes so, and its latest concept is announced as a real game-changer.
Royal Huisman has an outstanding reputation as the builder of some of the world’s greatest sailing yachts. Now, it makes the bold claim of developing what is set to become one of the world’s top ten sailing superyachts. Not just in terms of size – a behemoth of 330 feet (100 meters) but also boasting a highly-advanced sailing system plus electric propulsion and solar panels.
The result is a luxury superyacht that will be able to cut through the waves at an impressive 24 knots (27.6 mph/44.4 kph) while saving more than 225,000 liters (59,439 gallons) of fuel per year, compared to conventional motor yachts of the same size.
Created by Royal Huisman together with Dykstra Naval Architects and Mark Whiteley Design, the Wing 100 will be “a true sailing yacht,” not just a motor yacht assisted by heavy sail. And it’s meant as a cross-over for those who typically own motor superyachts, but are ready to go for a greener option, without giving up the comfort they’re used to.
Instead of standard sailing rigs that are difficult to set up and control, the Wing 100 will boast two innovative 239-foot (73 meters) wing masts made by Rondal. According to Royal Huisman, the system can be easily hoisted in just a few minutes and then remotely-controlled. The electric propulsion system also claims to be highly efficient and also adaptable for alternative power sources, including hydrogen fuel cells.
Additionally, 5,167 square feet (480 square meters) of solar panels integrated on the masts have a daily output of 250 kW, helping save even more fuel.
Big enough to accommodate 12 guests and a 16-people crew, the future Wing 100 will also dazzle with its sleek silhouette and sumptuous interiors. And Royal Huisman doesn’t stop there – it’s also working on the 280-foot (85 meters) New World Sloop, another stunning project.
