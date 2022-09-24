Sailing Yachts Could Be Making a Comeback and the Blue Pearl Concept Is at the Forefront

Superyachts are among the most stunning toys owned by the ultra-rich, but the format we know today could soon go out of style.
As we’ve learned in recent years, nothing is exempt from the court of public opinion, and that court has ruled that eco-friendly and environmentally friendly concepts are the way to go. As such, the lumbering behemoths with equally large carbon footprints need to change with the times.
We have already seen an increase in the production of catamarans and the use of hybrid power, but that’s not all that’s happening. An interesting format of vessels also seems to be making a comeback, the sailing yachts. One such cool concept is the Blue Pearl, a collaboration between Robert Perry, Merrit Woodworking, ER Yacht Design, and Blue Pearl Yachts.
While the sails and exterior design take your imagination to the golden age of yachting, the rest of this vessel’s design secretly hides some of the latest technology. The Blue Pearl is made out of modern composite laminate materials and epoxy resin compounds. This choice leads to a very resistant hull that mitigates a lot of the maintenance needed by a traditional steel hull.
Focus is placed on being eco-friendly, so power comes from a Yanmar 6LF530 diesel engine when not under sail. With the powerplant being relatively small for a yacht and not able to provide all the electricity needed through its alternator, Blue Pearl uses a fuel cell auxiliary power unit. That can cover all of the yacht’s needs for a full day (including air conditioning) on just 11 gallons (44 liters) of diesel fuel.
However, the inside of this sailing yacht is a different story, one of old-school class and luxury. The clipper body hides an interior crafted out of satin-finished mahogany, cherry, and teak. All the wood makes the décor slightly reminiscent of the 19th century, and there’s a splash of authenticity to complement it. The bamboo floors are covered in oriental rugs, and they might just make you feel like you are the modern real-life Tai-Pan from James Clavell’s novel of the same name.
The Blue Pearl is also able to host up to twelve guests alongside a crew of four. But with this vessel’s level interiors creating the feeling of uninterrupted living space, you might just not want to overcrowd it. If you really want to feel like a magnate of the trade business in the 1800s, you can choose to forego some of the aft guest accommodations and create an enormous luxury master suite.
