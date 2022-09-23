1920 Classic Yacht Previously Owned by Royalty Is a $2 Million Piece of History

There’s something for everybody on the yacht market, and this wooden beauty could be the perfect choice for an owner with a gentleman’s soul and a taste for history. Being able to cruise on a vessel that came to life a century ago, without compromising comfort, is a rare opportunity that a new lucky owner could soon enjoy.
Such an old boat must come with a fascinating history, and No. 6 Texel doesn’t disappoint. The 109-footer (33.3 meters) was built in the Netherlands, at the J.P. Smit shipyard, with a design inspired by old Baltimore schooners. At the end of 1920 the ship had its first encounter with the North Sea, and a few years later would be fitted with a Kromhout 25 HP, 2-cylinder motor. For several years, it was in service along the coast, until a twist of fate would change it destiny forever.
In 1933, it was turned into a luxury yacht after being purchased by a cotton tycoon from Philadelphia, according to Superyacht Times. More than a decade later, its name would change to “Fied el Bihar,” under the ownership of the former Egyptian King Farouk d’ Egyptia.
Finally, in the 2000s, it was sold to its current owner, who renamed it, and who invested in its refit. The Atollvic Shipyard in Spain was in charge of renovating its hull, ramping up the engine capacity, and reconfiguring the interior without clashing with the timeless elegance of its original style.
Now known as No. 6 Texel, this classic masterpiece powered by Scania engines can accommodate seven guests in four cabins, and reach speeds of up to 12 knots (13.8 mph/22.2 kph). Its beautiful interior features light wood panels with brass fittings, and it boldly carries a dinghy like a dog carrying its favorite toy. Not only is it modernized enough to serve as a comfortable family yacht, but it’s surely a head-turner in any harbor.
A fresh addition to the market, No. 6 Texel available at Fraser Yachts comes with a $1.9 million price tag, although you can’t put a price on history.
