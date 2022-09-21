Formula One Driver’s Incredibly Quiet Luxury Toy to Appear at the Monaco Yacht Show

For yachting enthusiasts, the Monaco Yacht Show is one of the main events of the year, where new models, as well as some that continue to be iconic despite their age, can be admired up close. At this year’s edition, one of them is Eddie Jordan’s unique sailing yacht.
Camper & Nicholsons, where Blush is available for charter, will be displaying it at the 2022 Monaco Yacht Show, starting 28 September. The 148-foot (45 meters) sailing boat is a Perini Navi model, launched in 2007. Since then, it changed ownership and names, currently being known as “Blush” due to the calm pastel pink and metallic hues of its interior, complementing the striking deep-red hull.
It’s also a favorite name for former Formula One race driver Eddie Jordan, who previously had owned a Sunseeker motor yacht with the same name. Apart from its beautiful design, what makes Blush stand out is that it’s remarkably silent, despite being able to reach high speeds.
That’s because it was sound-engineered by the acclaimed expert Joe Smullin. The exhaust system combines an AquaLift muffler with a gas/water separator that reduces noise even more. This helps Blush stay remarkably quite in any conditions. Both silent and luxurious, this is no tame beast though – its 1,100 HP Caterpillar engine allows it to cut the waves at 13 knots (15 mph/24 kph).
Eddie Jordan’s yacht also boasts a very flexible layout, with convertible cabins that can accommodate up to 12 people. Even the master cabin was designed with a mahogany wall panel that can separate it in two, if needed. The main salon also boasts three separate areas, including a dining area, a cozy lounge area with large sofas, and a stylish bar.
All in all, Blush has all it takes to turn heads at the prestigious event. It’s also still looking for a new owner – earlier this year, the former race driver decided that it’s time to move on.
It’s also a favorite name for former Formula One race driver Eddie Jordan, who previously had owned a Sunseeker motor yacht with the same name. Apart from its beautiful design, what makes Blush stand out is that it’s remarkably silent, despite being able to reach high speeds.
That’s because it was sound-engineered by the acclaimed expert Joe Smullin. The exhaust system combines an AquaLift muffler with a gas/water separator that reduces noise even more. This helps Blush stay remarkably quite in any conditions. Both silent and luxurious, this is no tame beast though – its 1,100 HP Caterpillar engine allows it to cut the waves at 13 knots (15 mph/24 kph).
Eddie Jordan’s yacht also boasts a very flexible layout, with convertible cabins that can accommodate up to 12 people. Even the master cabin was designed with a mahogany wall panel that can separate it in two, if needed. The main salon also boasts three separate areas, including a dining area, a cozy lounge area with large sofas, and a stylish bar.
All in all, Blush has all it takes to turn heads at the prestigious event. It’s also still looking for a new owner – earlier this year, the former race driver decided that it’s time to move on.