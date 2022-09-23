Rift Carbon Teardrop Camper Is Sturdy, Ultralight, and Can Be Towed Even via Motorcycle

Teardrop-style campers are a smaller, lighter, and more convenient way of travel for people who like to enjoy an active adventure lifestyle. A new teardrop trailer model has come to our attention, and it’s been designed and built by Lakewood, Washington-based Carbon Lite Trailers, a startup company that employs cutting-edge aerospace technology materials, such as pre-impregnated fiberglass and carbon fiber, in their builds.
Carbon Lite Trailers was founded and is spearheaded by Chris Durham, who has 35 years of experience in product design, manufacturing, and marketing in the aerospace, automotive, and action sports industries. With Chris’s and his family’s extensive expertise, the startup aimed to come up with a new breed of ultralight trailer to revolutionize the camping trailer market.
Called the Rift, the new teardrop camper is a simple, no-frills utility-cum-camping teardrop with a carbon fiber body. Weighing less than 500 pounds, the Rift can be towed by almost any type of vehicle with a hitch, even motorcycles or the most humble EV, and will accompany you anywhere your heart desires.
The company has used a proprietary, patent-pending manufacturing process, which involves a unique blend of composite materials and specialized molding techniques, to build this ultralight yet sturdy and durable teardrop trailer.
Both variants boast crisp edges, glossy gelcoat carbon fiber, and beautiful graphics on the side. High-lifting gullwing doors distinguish this teardrop from the pool of similar trailers.
The carbon monocoque is coupled to a powder-coated aluminum chassis, built with the same weight-saving goal in mind. It features a 1,200-lb (544-kg) Timbren Axle-Less suspension and 15-in aluminum wheels.
Besides low weight, the monocoque is also characterized by high strength and durability. Additionally, the cabin’s roof, sidewall, and floor panels are fully insulated with foam core technology to provide warmth and block out any outside noise.
Just like any other teardrop, the Rift comes with a clean, simple interior including a sleeper and rear galley that allow great versatility. The galley is a blank slate, so owners can equip it with what they consider necessary for their trips. A lightweight removable galley wall allows the trailer to easily shift from cargo hauling to camping mode and the other way around.
The Standard model, priced at $29,000, is offered as a largely empty shell, but it does include a Yakima sport rack, roof hatch, a GoalZero Yeti 150 as power supply, a Sub Z cooler, an inflatable double mattress, as well as interior and exterior lighting. Owners will have to put their cooling gear and dishes in the galley, and they’re all set to go on their next adventure.
The off-road-ready version, called RIFT Adventure Sport Camper, is offered with some upgrades, including a larger frame, a 2,000-lb (907-kg) Timbren suspension, off-road tires, running boards with carbon inserts, as well as a protective nerf bar around the edges. For the owner’s convenience, a folding mattress, a fridge, a slide-out stove, and a sink are included in the package. This model will set up back $39,000.
Regardless of the option chosen, clients can customize their Rift teardrop with more kitchen galley upgrades, extra storage cabinets, wood grain paneling, exterior custom vinyl wrap, and more.
