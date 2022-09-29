Converted Ram Van Fits a Family of Four and Their Dog, Has Bunk Beds and an Unusual Layout

Living in a tiny van as a family of four plus a dog is a clear example of living a minimalistic lifestyle to the fullest. These guys do it by choice and they enjoy every moment of being debt free and adventurous.
What you’re seeing in the images is a Ram ProMaster 2500 van with a 136” (345 cm) wheelbase. But it is more than just that, as it now serves as a house on wheels for this family of four (a couple and two kids) and their dog. To be fair though, they don’t live in it full time, as they have a stationary tiny home for that in Colorado. The converted Ram is their part-time dwelling for when they hit the road, which is something they do quite often.
Unlike most van builds out there, this Ram van has a different layout. You don’t have the fixed bed in the back, with the sleeping area being located in the front, close to the driver’s cab. The owner (who converted the van) chose to have the entrance in the rear and leave the back uncluttered, for easier access in and out of the van and to use that space for storage instead.
The kitchen is also located in the back, comes with generous countertop space on both sides and is equipped with a two-burner stove, a sink, a small Dometic fridge, and an electric kettle. A Lagun swivel table serves as a dining table, a stool, and a bench, and there are also plenty of cabinets and drawers for storage.
Since the couple travels with small children on board, they also mounted an accordion baby gate for safety.
Moving on toward the front of the van, you’ve got the lounge/sleeping area, which comes with another Lagun swivel table, bunk beds, a cool bed lift system, and a projector to keep the kids busy and entertained on the road. The parents sleep on top and the kids on the convertible couch below.
Here's a tour of the van below.
