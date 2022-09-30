Vesper Is an Artisan-Built Tiny House With Classic Layout but Custom Design

Today, we’re talking about the Vesper tiny house on wheels designed and built by Missouri-based Redbud Built, a company new in the tiny living world, having been founded in 2021. Vesper is a durable and eye-pleasing 255-square-foot artisan-built tiny dwelling.
Measuring 20 feet long and 8.5 feet wide, with a 2-foot loft extension in the rear, this tiny house sits on a bumper pull trailer and is perfect for a single person or a couple. It features a living space, a galley kitchen, a bathroom, and a loft bedroom. Bennet James, artist and builder of the house, made sure that every nook and cranny was meticulously built to ensure the highest quality.
The exterior uses steel siding and wood tongue and groove to create an intricate blue and yellow pattern on all sides. It also ensures the build has a durable exterior to protect it from the elements. On the front side, there is a cute circular window which, together with the design surrounding it, inspired Redbud Built’s logo.
Once you step inside, you’re greeted by a cozy space that continues the exterior color scheme somehow, with the door, the kitchen cabinets, and the stairs painted in a similar shade of blue, complemented by natural wood.
standout feature here is the full, beautiful banister protecting the stairs, something you don’t see in many tiny houses.
The living space provides some versatility, as the builder presents it with both a table and recliner or a love seat and side table combination.
In total, the house has no less than twelve windows, including the door window, so plenty of natural light floods the interior space. All the windows are covered with security film to make sure they are well protected while in transit.
The kitchen is well stocked and includes a double sink, a double burner stove top, plenty of shelves for dishes, and a fridge with a freezer built into the steps. There is even a dedicated spot for mops and brooms, and a 20-gallon (75.7-liter) electric water heater sits under one of the cabinets.
The cabinets in the kitchen space are all handcrafted, with the cabinet faces, doors, and drawers made from tulip poplar and high-quality sanded plywood.
Redbud Built’s website, the countertops, open shelves, stair treads, newel posts, and spindles are all milled and made from locally-sourced ambrosia maple. Actually, the spindles and newel posts you see on the staircase are all hand-turned by Bennet James himself.
Access to the bathroom, situated just under the loft bedroom, is made via a beautiful folding barn door. The bath includes a one-piece shower stall with overhead faucet and a flush toilet. Additionally, if you happen to get dirty on your outdoor adventures, Vesper also has an outdoor shower at the back.
Finally, the 8 ft by 10 ft (2.4 m by 3 m) lofted bedroom is spacious enough to accommodate a king-size bed. In the pictures, you can see it fitted with a queen mattress and generous space for clothes storage.
Vesper is NOAH inspected and certified for your peace of mind, and if you reckon it ticks all your boxes, it can be yours for $109,000.
Measuring 20 feet long and 8.5 feet wide, with a 2-foot loft extension in the rear, this tiny house sits on a bumper pull trailer and is perfect for a single person or a couple. It features a living space, a galley kitchen, a bathroom, and a loft bedroom. Bennet James, artist and builder of the house, made sure that every nook and cranny was meticulously built to ensure the highest quality.
The exterior uses steel siding and wood tongue and groove to create an intricate blue and yellow pattern on all sides. It also ensures the build has a durable exterior to protect it from the elements. On the front side, there is a cute circular window which, together with the design surrounding it, inspired Redbud Built’s logo.
Once you step inside, you’re greeted by a cozy space that continues the exterior color scheme somehow, with the door, the kitchen cabinets, and the stairs painted in a similar shade of blue, complemented by natural wood.
standout feature here is the full, beautiful banister protecting the stairs, something you don’t see in many tiny houses.
The living space provides some versatility, as the builder presents it with both a table and recliner or a love seat and side table combination.
In total, the house has no less than twelve windows, including the door window, so plenty of natural light floods the interior space. All the windows are covered with security film to make sure they are well protected while in transit.
The kitchen is well stocked and includes a double sink, a double burner stove top, plenty of shelves for dishes, and a fridge with a freezer built into the steps. There is even a dedicated spot for mops and brooms, and a 20-gallon (75.7-liter) electric water heater sits under one of the cabinets.
The cabinets in the kitchen space are all handcrafted, with the cabinet faces, doors, and drawers made from tulip poplar and high-quality sanded plywood.
Redbud Built’s website, the countertops, open shelves, stair treads, newel posts, and spindles are all milled and made from locally-sourced ambrosia maple. Actually, the spindles and newel posts you see on the staircase are all hand-turned by Bennet James himself.
Access to the bathroom, situated just under the loft bedroom, is made via a beautiful folding barn door. The bath includes a one-piece shower stall with overhead faucet and a flush toilet. Additionally, if you happen to get dirty on your outdoor adventures, Vesper also has an outdoor shower at the back.
Finally, the 8 ft by 10 ft (2.4 m by 3 m) lofted bedroom is spacious enough to accommodate a king-size bed. In the pictures, you can see it fitted with a queen mattress and generous space for clothes storage.
Vesper is NOAH inspected and certified for your peace of mind, and if you reckon it ticks all your boxes, it can be yours for $109,000.