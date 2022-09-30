Rivian Can Sell R1T and R1S in Canada After Fulfilling Transport Canada Requirements

Rivian promised to start deliveries in Canada in November 2021. A year later, Canadian customers who ordered an R1T or R1S are still unable to receive their vehicles. Things are looking up, though, as Transport Canada has granted Rivian the necessary permits.
Stories published on Wednesday showed that Rivian applied with Transport Canada to import and sell their vehicles into the country, but a permit was not granted. According to several news outlets, Rivian failed to meet certification requirements, all doom and gloom. Rivian hoped to receive the certification by September 2022, and the setback could derail plans to start Rivian deliveries by the end of the year.
One day later, it turned out it was just a minor bureaucracy matter that was easy to solve. Rivian confirmed that Transport Canada requested more information and documentation from them before granting the official certification. This didn’t take long, so all cool now. According to Drive Tesla, Rivian is currently certified and registered with Transport Canada and can legally begin deliveries in the country. This is great news for Canadians who ordered the Rivian R1T or R1S.
Not that Rivian would instantly start deliveries to Canadian customers after the certification process concluded. It would probably take more time, especially as production is severely constrained. Early reservation holders would be the first to hear from Rivian when the deliveries would start. Until then, Rivian still has a lot of things to sort out, including setting up service centers and expanding its offices north of the border.
This seems already well underway, and Drive Tesla points to several hiring announcements, most notably for a service center in Vancouver. This is where Rivian will set foot first, apparently. The American EV maker is also looking for Vehicle Registration Specialists, presumably to help customers register their Rivian vehicles in Canada. Those jobs are also located in Vancouver, so the plans look solid for Rivian’s first Canadian office.
One day later, it turned out it was just a minor bureaucracy matter that was easy to solve. Rivian confirmed that Transport Canada requested more information and documentation from them before granting the official certification. This didn’t take long, so all cool now. According to Drive Tesla, Rivian is currently certified and registered with Transport Canada and can legally begin deliveries in the country. This is great news for Canadians who ordered the Rivian R1T or R1S.
Not that Rivian would instantly start deliveries to Canadian customers after the certification process concluded. It would probably take more time, especially as production is severely constrained. Early reservation holders would be the first to hear from Rivian when the deliveries would start. Until then, Rivian still has a lot of things to sort out, including setting up service centers and expanding its offices north of the border.
This seems already well underway, and Drive Tesla points to several hiring announcements, most notably for a service center in Vancouver. This is where Rivian will set foot first, apparently. The American EV maker is also looking for Vehicle Registration Specialists, presumably to help customers register their Rivian vehicles in Canada. Those jobs are also located in Vancouver, so the plans look solid for Rivian’s first Canadian office.