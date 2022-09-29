New Test Reveals the Best Wheel Size for Maximizing Range with the Rivian R1T

There has been a lot of back and forth among Rivian R1T owners about the best wheel size for their electric pickup trucks made in Normal, Illinois. Fortunately, there is a new real-world test that puts everyone’s mind at ease. Here’s what you need to know.
Right now, customers can order their R1T with 21-inch wheels, which are offered by the manufacturer at no cost. As you navigate through the configurator, you will find six available options and a very important statement – “20" and 22" wheels reduce estimated range.” So, you already know what the best wheel option is when it comes to preserving the R1T’s range.
The other wheel sizes and designs available are the 20-inch. They come in three different looks. Rivian says these wheels will decrease the range by about 40 mi (64 km) if you have the Large Pack 314-mi (505-km) battery.
For those looking for a more stylish appearance, the EV maker also offers 22-inch wheels in two different designs. But these decrease the range as well by 21 mi (34 km).
For all these other five options available for the R1T, you’ll have to pay $2,500 or $3,500 if you want the blacked-out rims.
Now, nobody says Rivian isn’t right in their assessment. In fact, being transparent with their customers and properly informing them about the downsides of picking other wheel sizes deserves praise. However, it’s always good to find out if the manufacturer’s spot on.
That’s why Out of Spec Reviews used three R1Ts, each equipped with different sized wheels, to prove which is the best option when you want your new all-electric pickup truck to go as far as possible on a single charge.
The vehicles’ batteries were charged to 70%, the tire pressure was set to 48 psi as Rivian recommends, the tonneau covers were closed, and the two hitch receivers were covered. The only difference that remained in the test is the usage of the aero plastic covers on the pickup truck that had the 21-inch wheels.
Their test revealed that the 21-inch wheels are, as Rivian says, the best possible choice when it comes to energy conservation – the pickup truck traveled 2.4 mi (3.8 km) for every kWh consumed and finished the test with a 52% state of charge. That’s a 4.3% improvement over the 22-inch wheels and a hefty 12.1% efficiency variance from the 20-inch ones.
However, the interesting bit is that the R1T with 22-inch wheels and all-season tires finished the test with 51% battery remaining, while the EV pickup truck wearing the 20-inch wheels and all-terrain tires had 50% left in the “tank.”
You can watch the video down below to discover exactly how the test went, but, at the end of the day, one thing is for sure – the 21-inch wheels with all-season tires are the best choice you can make if maximizing range is a priority. Rivian was right all along. All you have to do is make sure Pirelli or your local shop have the tires in stock.
The other wheel sizes and designs available are the 20-inch. They come in three different looks. Rivian says these wheels will decrease the range by about 40 mi (64 km) if you have the Large Pack 314-mi (505-km) battery.
For those looking for a more stylish appearance, the EV maker also offers 22-inch wheels in two different designs. But these decrease the range as well by 21 mi (34 km).
For all these other five options available for the R1T, you’ll have to pay $2,500 or $3,500 if you want the blacked-out rims.
Now, nobody says Rivian isn’t right in their assessment. In fact, being transparent with their customers and properly informing them about the downsides of picking other wheel sizes deserves praise. However, it’s always good to find out if the manufacturer’s spot on.
That’s why Out of Spec Reviews used three R1Ts, each equipped with different sized wheels, to prove which is the best option when you want your new all-electric pickup truck to go as far as possible on a single charge.
The vehicles’ batteries were charged to 70%, the tire pressure was set to 48 psi as Rivian recommends, the tonneau covers were closed, and the two hitch receivers were covered. The only difference that remained in the test is the usage of the aero plastic covers on the pickup truck that had the 21-inch wheels.
Their test revealed that the 21-inch wheels are, as Rivian says, the best possible choice when it comes to energy conservation – the pickup truck traveled 2.4 mi (3.8 km) for every kWh consumed and finished the test with a 52% state of charge. That’s a 4.3% improvement over the 22-inch wheels and a hefty 12.1% efficiency variance from the 20-inch ones.
However, the interesting bit is that the R1T with 22-inch wheels and all-season tires finished the test with 51% battery remaining, while the EV pickup truck wearing the 20-inch wheels and all-terrain tires had 50% left in the “tank.”
You can watch the video down below to discover exactly how the test went, but, at the end of the day, one thing is for sure – the 21-inch wheels with all-season tires are the best choice you can make if maximizing range is a priority. Rivian was right all along. All you have to do is make sure Pirelli or your local shop have the tires in stock.