Rivian Mobile Service Now Has Special R1Ts and EDVs, RJ Scaringe Gives Us a Look at Them

Rivian wants its Mobile Service teams to reach customers only with zero-tailpipe emission vehicles. Even if they used some internal combustion engine vehicles (ICE) for some visits before, burning fuel to help customers when they most need it might soon become a thing of the past – for good. Here’s why.
Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe took to Twitter to show how the company’s all-electric pickup truck and van are equipped for when they’re needed. The footage shared by the executive on Twitter and available down below shows just how much can fit into the EDV and the R1T when there’s no engine and a clever design that maximizes storage space.
Scaringe said the Normal-based automaker will continue expanding its mobile service fleet. That’s good news for customers who might be worried about timely responses. But adding more vehicles for the service teams isn’t the only thing Rivian’s doing. These units are properly equipped to deal with a variety of cases, and the CEO proves it by showing them off.
If you might ever need assistance, then the Rivian Mobile Service team could pay you a visit with an EV and not a vehicle that still burns gas. The footage shared by RJ Scaringe on Twitter shows an EDV and an R1T that are currently available at the Costa Mesa Service Center. The important thing, however, is that the CEO promises the all-electric van and pickup truck can help technicians deal with issues everywhere just as they would’ve done it at the service center.
A Rivian Mobile Service employee helps the CEO introduce everyone to the special zero-tailpipe emission vans and trucks that are meant to be used when a customer requires assistance. As the video shows, they’re packed with essentials that could eliminate the need to make owners’ vehicles unavailable for a longer period.
Now watch what’s inside them and how the items are secured or installed. You'll see how the gear tunnel in the R1T can be used to store things that aren't a camp kitchen. And in the van there’s even a crane!
Scaringe said the Normal-based automaker will continue expanding its mobile service fleet. That’s good news for customers who might be worried about timely responses. But adding more vehicles for the service teams isn’t the only thing Rivian’s doing. These units are properly equipped to deal with a variety of cases, and the CEO proves it by showing them off.
If you might ever need assistance, then the Rivian Mobile Service team could pay you a visit with an EV and not a vehicle that still burns gas. The footage shared by RJ Scaringe on Twitter shows an EDV and an R1T that are currently available at the Costa Mesa Service Center. The important thing, however, is that the CEO promises the all-electric van and pickup truck can help technicians deal with issues everywhere just as they would’ve done it at the service center.
A Rivian Mobile Service employee helps the CEO introduce everyone to the special zero-tailpipe emission vans and trucks that are meant to be used when a customer requires assistance. As the video shows, they’re packed with essentials that could eliminate the need to make owners’ vehicles unavailable for a longer period.
Now watch what’s inside them and how the items are secured or installed. You'll see how the gear tunnel in the R1T can be used to store things that aren't a camp kitchen. And in the van there’s even a crane!
Our mobile service fleet is expanding! Our Service R1T and Rivian Service Vans are specially equipped to handle most service needs and designed to reach our customers wherever they are! pic.twitter.com/Eod3iD9PZa— RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) September 19, 2022