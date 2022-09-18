Rivian's Invitation-Only R1T Shop Is Filled With New Trucks

It appears people are giving up on their all-electric pickup trucks, even though Rivian’s vehicles have been proven to be very attractive for those who aren’t willing to put up with the long delivery times. A new video published on a popular online forum shows just how many R1Ts are available. Here’s what you should know.
In an attempt to not have any pickup trucks laying around for longer periods and to make some customers happy, Rivian decided to create a shop that’s accessible only with an invitation sent by the manufacturer. Called the R1T shop, this web platform contains various models that have been pre-ordered by someone, but for one reason or another the deal fell through, and the pickup trucks can now be offered to other interested parties.
The American EV maker said the pickup trucks included in the invitation-only shop can be delivered in around two months or sooner. That’s a major improvement. New or custom builds must wait at least a year or more. To streamline production and improve delivery times Rivian changed one of its interior design options, but that wasn’t enough.
However, things look like they’re about to change. After Elon Musk said he’s worried about deflation, we dug deeper and showed you why the situation the CEO described and its possible outcomes could be a very good thing for consumers. But what we anticipated to happen in the U.S. at Tesla seems to take shape at Rivian. Tesla’s battling a similar scenario in China where the output grew but the demand doesn’t keep up. They're already giving incentives.
A video published by a customer of the Normal-based automaker shows the shop has over 50 available pickup trucks in various configurations. This is weird because the platform was meant to help eager buyers get a vehicle faster. Most of those who received an invitation chose an R1T in under a week, so the available inventory was almost always low. Now the number of available trucks increased and is poised to remain high.
Multiple reports published on Facebook and Twitter also show the manufacturer is increasing the number of invitations sent out to pre-order holders for other configurations. Rivian might be making sure that the vehicles it makes will find an owner sooner rather than later. And besides the currently available pickup trucks, the automaker has also started to deliver the R1S to customers. But the action might've begun too late for Rivian. Now they face another challenge - too many R1Ts and not enough pre-order holders ready to pull the trigger.
Finally, if the Federal Reserve will decide to adopt a new rate hike next week, things could completely shift in favor of those who want a new car. The economy will slow down because borrowing and lending will become less attractive, and Americans that were ready to finance a brand-new and expensive vehicle might think twice about assuming another hefty monthly payment.
