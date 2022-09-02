Curious About the 2022 Rivian R1S? This 70-Second Review Is All You Need

The 2022 Rivian R1S has attracted a lot of attention lately. There’s a good reason for it, but if you want to find out all about the seven-seater… Well, it might be hard to go through all the content that’s being uploaded online. But there’s a 70-second video that will answer most of your questions. You can watch it by scrolling at the end of this article.
The Rivian R1S (still) has a starting price of $78,000 in the dual-motor and standard 260-mile (418-kilometer) battery pack configuration. If you want the best this all-electric SUV has to offer, then you’ll have to add $14,000 for the quad-motor version with the large 320-mile (515-kilometer) battery pack.
Considering the rules for the EV tax credit have changed, it is impossible to get the most expensive version with this fiscal advantage included. Moreover, it’s not yet known if the battery prerequisite will also be an obstacle in getting the $7,500 to buy the dual-motor R1S.
But if you’re looking to purchase an $80,000+ SUV, chances are you don’t care about what the federal government can offer you for giving up on fossil fuel-hungry cars.
In its most powerful form, the R1S puts out 835 HP (846 PS) and 908 lb-ft (1,231 Nm) of torque. That’s more than enough to keep you, your family and all your luggage moving around without harming the environment. Granted, the tires still produce particle pollution, but your carbon footprint gets considerably smaller when using an EV. Not burning gas or diesel alone is a major improvement.
If you’re already sold on the R1S and are ready to put up with the waiting times that could extend well over 12 months, then watch this 70-second video made by ForrestAutoReviews on TikTok. It’ll tell you everything you need to know before diving in on the specifics. Just remember, this is a vehicle coming from a startup that's trying its best. Some refining will most likely be necessary at some point, be it software-, hardware-, or parts-related.
