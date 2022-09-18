Elegant Two-Story Auto Gallery Is a “Library” of Automotive Treasures, the Dream Man Cave

It’s called The Library, because it’s envisioned as a “curated library of vast automotive treasures,” and it is located in Hong Kong. A 2021 project by architect and design collective A Work of Substance, The Library is a combination of an auto gallery, a chic showroom, a lounge, and a very elegant (and masculine) retreat. It is a wonder both in terms of design and of the way it helps those treasures inside shine even brighter.
Not surprisingly, The Library was commissioned by a very passionate and very discerning car collector. His identity has not been disclosed to the press but is irrelevant either way because the work speaks for itself. We’ve seen impressive instances of car-centric real estate before, including auto galleries attached to the main house, doubling as the most exquisite man caves. Even by these very high standards, The Library stands out.
Measuring 6,120 square feet (568.5 square meters) and display for at least 10 vehicles (not including on the available car elevators), The Library spreads across two floors, each styled differently. The ground floor has a certain industrial vibe, with lots of polished metal, exposed concrete, and oversized ceiling fans, and the only points of contrast of rich panels of wood. The upper floor is elegantly masculine, welcoming but still severe, with leather couches and small wooden chairs, car memorabilia, and automotive art.
a car museum, both in terms of the vehicles inside and the styling. Every element in there is inspired by the mechanical aspects of automotive design. For example, polished stainless steel panels and mirrors reflect back only certain parts of the vehicle parked right next to them, creating a “hall of infinite reflections” that is constantly changeable.
The handles on the cabinetry are from Zagato, while those on the lounge chairs are carried over from a Ferrari Dino. The light fixtures resemble the headlights and taillights on cars, but they can rotate and adjust the light. Moreover, the design firm says, the pieces are modular, so the interior can be reshaped at any time to suit whatever desire the owner may have then.
Treasures inside include an Aston Martin DB5, a Ferrari F40, and a Mercedes 300SL, automotive memorabilia and art, and precious materials, from the finest of leathers to precious wood. The showroom also offers excellent opportunities for entertaining, so there are lounges and private nooks of various sizes, a bar, a study, and a racing simulator. A chef’s kitchen and a restroom are also available because, for all the incredible amenities included, you can’t have proper entertainment without either.
The Library is “designed with the intent of strengthening the thread that cultivates the avid spirit for driving,” A Work of Substance says. “Fueled with endless motion and the purest exhilaration, this place introduces an aura of stillness. Capturing moments of excitement within a split second and honoring it in all its glory,” it helps “preserve the beauty of the past and celebrate the emotions of the future.”
exquisitely-crafted space that is both a car showroom and elegant retreat, as well as a work of art in its own right. With those collectibles inside, it’s a work of art harboring other pieces of art – how’s that for automotive inception?
