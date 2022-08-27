Rivian Is Finally Delivering the R1S SUV to Customers

It’s not easy navigating today’s market, even when you’re backed by Amazon. With unforgiving chip shortages affecting pretty much every industry and company out there, EV maker Rivian was no exception. But it seems there’s light at the end of the tunnel, and it’s getting close, as the company’s electric SUVs are slowly making their way to customers.
After only delivering a couple of R1S electric SUVs to its employees in 2021, then setting customer delivery windows for this summer, only to delay them again for as late as December 2022, Rivian has finally begun delivering the R1S to real customers.
User “fletch” made a post on rivianforums detailing his delivery and overall impressions of the SUV after driving it all over the place for about 100 miles (161 km). He also got to charge the car for free during a shopping session at Walmart, although the reason the charging was free remains a mystery.
“Day one was pretty great. I've had a big dumb smile on my face all day, and I'm super excited for all of you who still get to have this day in the near future,” the user says.
One user chimed in mentioning this was probably the first delivery to a forum member, to which others replied they'd seen posts about R1S deliveries on other forums.
According to the manufacturer, the R1S can provide between 260 to 320+ miles (418 to 515+ km) of range depending on battery pack and motor choice, with the dual-motor and 21-inch wheel combo being the most efficient.
The R1S comes equipped with eight drive modes, so you can tailor your experience to personal preference or road conditions. It can hit 60 mph (97 km/h) from a standstill in just 3 seconds, has all-wheel drive, 14.9 inches (37.8 cm) of ground clearance, and is ready for “whatever adventure means to you.”
We’ll have to keep an eye on whether future deliveries happen soon or the brand delays them any longer, but it’s good to know at least some customers get to enjoy their new electric SUV.
