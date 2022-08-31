Rivian Software Update Brings the Much-Desired Camp Mode With Its Cool Features

Camping season is far from being over in the northern hemisphere, and Rivian knows this all too well. As a result, they have started rolling out a new software update that targets outdoor enthusiasts.
One of the biggest novelties is the introduction of the Camp Mode. To access it, users will have to tap the ‘more’ icon on the lower right corner of the infotainment screen and then look for the tent logo.
The function uses various sensors to automatically adjust the suspension and create a level surface. Depending on the terrain, this action takes anywhere between 20 seconds and a few minutes, and users will be notified when it’s done with a short chime. Mind you, it doesn’t work on steep inclines and declines, and it has to be reset before driving away, otherwise, the vehicle’s speed will be limited.
Rivian’s Camp Mode also features the ‘Stay off’ and ‘Stay on’ functions, with the latter keeping the vehicle fully awake so that the comfort and technology gear is available at all times. The former turns off the outlets, center display, and most other features. ‘Camp courtesy’ is included too, and it turns off all exterior lights, sounds, and proximity locking, and runs the climate control at a quieter level.
Owners can also illuminate the campsite by using the flood lights, located on each side mirror. These can be controlled individually, and work when the mirrors are folded too, so they can illuminate the site not only when the vehicle faces it, but when it is parked parallel to it too.
Rivian says that the Camp Mode is just one of the features that will be added to the R1T and R1S via software updates, as future ones will bring new capabilities and will also refine some of the existing functions.
