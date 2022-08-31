Rivian Software Update Brings the Much-Desired Camp Mode With Its Cool Features

More on this:

1 RJ Scaringe Teases Rivian's Camp Mode, Shows One of Its Most Anticipated Tricks

2 Rivian Is Finally Delivering the R1S SUV to Customers

3 Rivian Owner Puts R1T Into Boat Launch Mode To Float Boat From Shore

4 Rivian Kills the Entry-Level Package R1T and R1S, Here's What's Next

5 Watch Rivian R1T Drag Ford F-150 Lightning in a Tug of War, Has One Secret Working for It