Doctor Successfully Performs World's First Rivian-Powered Vasectomy

The EV market has become fiercely competitive in the last couple of years and Rivian appears to be riding a wave of popularity. This is partly due to them winning the race to make an electric pickup truck. Their R1 model currently enjoys a few accolades and a large number of preorders as well as new requests coming in daily.
Their coveted pickup truck has already been reviewed, tested, and talked about by every car website you can think of. Even with that extensive coverage, nothing can beat stories coming from people who actually own one of these vehicles.
Such is the case today with a doctor who managed to perform surgery, more specifically a vasectomy, using his Rivian R1 to power the medical equipment, then posted about it on Twitter. His name is Christopher Yang and he might be the first person to achieve such a feat.
The entire situation was caused by a power outage in his clinic. That would obviously prompt any doctor to offer his patient the chance to reschedule. Well, if you’ve ever been confronted with having to undergo a medical procedure then you know all about the anxiety that follows you until you’re done with it. Moreover, you might have to take time off from work so rescheduling is a thorn in your side. With that in mind, the patient insisted on going ahead with the surgery.
This is when the doctor came up with an absolutely brilliant idea. He took some extension cords and plugged the medical equipment directly into his electric vehicle. Surprisingly enough, everything went smoothly and no hiccups were encountered.
The doctor seems to have been as startled as anyone to have managed such a procedure and took to Twitter to share his story. This now begs the question of how many such surgeries one could accomplish on a full charge.
I performed what is likely the world's first @Rivian powered vasectomy today. Power in clinic went out, patient didn't want to reschedule cause he already had time off. Electrocautery was normal, procedure went great! #rivianstories #rivian pic.twitter.com/VLDg91r37d— Christopher Yang (@ChrisYangMD) September 1, 2022