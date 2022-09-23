Rivian's Going To Fix Your R1T's Powered Tonneau Cover for Free, but Not Right Now

Multiple Rivian R1T customers have complained about the powered tonneau cover not working properly. Some have discussed it only with the manufacturer’s service team, others chose to go online with it. But since Rivian isn’t like other American all-electric automakers that we know, the company decided to let everyone know it’s looking for a proper fix and it’ll be available to anyone who might need it at no cost. Here’s what you need to know.

6 photos