RJ Scaringe Teases Rivian's Camp Mode, Shows One of Its Most Anticipated Tricks

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe went on a trip with an R1S and decided to share with customers some juicy details about the upcoming Camp Mode. The executive is doing this before the update reaches the owners. He shows one of the most requested features by people that like to spend more time outdoors.
Rivian’s CEO published a video on Twitter in which he discreetly shows what Camp Mode can do. Scaringe doesn’t reveal all the goodies that are coming for R1T and R1S owners in the next over-the-air update (OTA) but confirms something important – an auto-leveling feature that can be enabled after you have found the perfect camping spot. Activate it, and the pickup truck or SUV will balance itself no matter where you decide to park!
Car camping has become quite popular in the U.S. in the last couple of years. More and more Americans want to spend time outdoors, hear nature, and breathe fresh air without paying for expensive accommodation or installing complicated tents. Using your vehicle as a temporary sleeping place is a great way of avoiding unwanted costs. If you have a Rivian, then setting up the rooftop tent and sleeping in it will be a breeze.
Since Rivian is the brand that tells people to “stay adventurous,” it was only expected of them to help customers experience the best when it comes to using an EV off the beaten path.
With Camp Mode, R1T and R1S customers will be able to do much more than just make sure their vehicle is leveled. According to RJ Scaringe, this new feature will also allow users to change the noise levels (fans that cool the battery and help the A/C can be quite loud), adjust the floodlights, turn all the displays off, and manage energy usage. The latter also allows the EV to go into a deeper sleeping mode which could address the phantom drain issue.
Inside the Camp Mode, there’s also a Courtesy function, but Scaringe didn’t expand on what it will precisely do. For now, the only certain thing is that the next OTA update will be a comprehensive one.
Now watch the auto-leveling feature in action and don’t forget to tell us what you think about it.
Had help beta testing Camp Mode. Can’t wait for you to try it! Rolling out very soon in next OTA update… pic.twitter.com/JNoOAjWupr— RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) August 27, 2022