Famous Tech YouTuber Creates a New Channel Just for Cars, Shares His Rivian R1T Experience

MKBHD is widely known as a technology aficionado. People watch his videos by the millions. But now he’s also venturing into the automotive field. He launched the Auto Focus YouTube channel just to talk about cars. The first vehicle that’s being presented is nonother than his Rivian R1T. Here’s what he had to say about it.
Buying a Rivian R1T can become a good opportunity to mix comfortable traveling, connectivity, power, enough storage space, and off-road capability with care for the environment. As a zero-tailpipe emission pickup truck, the R1T is a guilt-free choice that can be comfortably made by those who want a vehicle with utility that also doesn’t skimp on contemporary amenities.
Initially, MKBHD pre-ordered a Tesla Cybertruck back in 2020. But after testing out the R1T, he put in an order for the Rivian as well. The pickup truck manufactured in Normal arrived faster, and, after the first 500 mi (805 km) he wasn’t disappointed by it. The man even admits that the R1T is “better in a lot of ways” when compared to the delayed Tesla pickup truck. However, there are some key things the YouTuber thinks need underlining about Rivian’s EV.
In just two weeks of ownership, he discovered the vehicle gets unexpected amounts of attention from passers-by and other traffic participants. But he loves the looks of the trucks himself, so having people take pictures of it might not be that much of a problem. MKBHD then moves on to things he doesn’t like and points out that there’s no handle for the tailgate, the navigation takes too much to load, there are enough cameras on the car but no dashcam functionality, the vents are operated through the central screen, the wireless charger isn’t grippy enough, the Rivian app doesn’t have many features yet, and the phone key isn’t well calibrated. He’s also pessimistic about the reliability of the automatic tonneau cover.
Fortunately, there are a lot of things the YouTuber likes about the R1T and you can hear about them in the Auto Focus video down below.
The content creator doesn’t want to mix vehicles with tech, even though they’re pretty intertwined nowadays. That’s why he started another channel after 13 years of focusing on only one video production venture. Surprisingly, he keeps some cars on his main YouTube channel. For example, the recently reviewed Hyundai Ioniq 5 isn’t part of the Auto Focus launch.
Marques Keith Brownlee aka MKBHD started his YouTube adventure back in 2009 by playing golf, making product reviews, and presenting some basic tutorials for different desktop programs. In over a decade of constant uploading stuff on Google’s platform, he managed to rise to fame by making consistency an integral part of his strategy. His most popular video accrued over 39 million views.
Now watch his entire presentation of the Rivian R1T.
