Step Inside the Surya, a Gorgeous $55K Tiny Home Built by a Young Family

One of the most surprising aspects related to contemporary housing is that more and more dwellings can be delivered to one’s doorstep. That’s one of the advantages of tiny homes on wheels – get them delivered to you and then customize them as you’d like. This particular model already comes with the basics, and provides a beautiful canvas for a family’s personal style.
Like many others around the world, this couple started out living in a tiny house, which then inspired them to build their own. Although as a young family with small children, they’ve moved in a bigger place, their passion for tiny living turned into a successful business. Each of the models built under the Further Simplify brand boasts a unique Indian inspiration, whether it’s reflected in the decor or just in the name.
Surya mean “sun” and is one of the models up for grabs at Further Simplify. From the outside, it looks like any other tiny house but, once inside, this 24-foot (7.3 meters) shows off a very bright interior and a clever layout. True to its name, this tiny house looks sunny and warm, indeed.
Despite its size, Surya has two lofts, which could accommodate up to six people. If there’s no need for that, the second loft becomes a versatile space that can be used for extra storage or as a relaxation spot. Two fixed ladders lead up to each loft, and underneath one of the lofts is where the seating area can be set up. Even a main-level bed can be added here, instead of a sofa, if that’s more convenient.
The house is built with beautiful shiplap interior walls, and completely waterproof laminate floors throughout. The tiny kitchen comes with elegant counter tops and cabinets, and it equipped with a mini fridge. The full-size bathroom includes a marble vanity and a bath tub.
Built on a custom tiny house trailer, Surya can be delivered anywhere, with pricing starting at $55,000.
Surya mean “sun” and is one of the models up for grabs at Further Simplify. From the outside, it looks like any other tiny house but, once inside, this 24-foot (7.3 meters) shows off a very bright interior and a clever layout. True to its name, this tiny house looks sunny and warm, indeed.
Despite its size, Surya has two lofts, which could accommodate up to six people. If there’s no need for that, the second loft becomes a versatile space that can be used for extra storage or as a relaxation spot. Two fixed ladders lead up to each loft, and underneath one of the lofts is where the seating area can be set up. Even a main-level bed can be added here, instead of a sofa, if that’s more convenient.
The house is built with beautiful shiplap interior walls, and completely waterproof laminate floors throughout. The tiny kitchen comes with elegant counter tops and cabinets, and it equipped with a mini fridge. The full-size bathroom includes a marble vanity and a bath tub.
Built on a custom tiny house trailer, Surya can be delivered anywhere, with pricing starting at $55,000.