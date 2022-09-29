39-Ft-Long Tiny Home Boasts a Clever Design, Has Two Sheds and Four Sleeping Areas

This amazing mobile habitat was built by Indigo River Tiny Homes, a family-run business located in Dallas, Texas. It's their latest model, which was designed for a family of five. It measures 39 ft (11.88 meters) in length, and it’s 10-ft-wide (3-meter-wide).
The house offers 399 sq ft (37 sq meters) of living space, and it comes with tons of interesting features and space-saving solutions. It's also bathed in natural light, and this makes it feels bright and airy. The tiny has a beautiful exterior with cedar and metal accents. On the outside, it has not one but two sheds that can be used for storing different tools. The rear shed includes several shelves, and it's incredibly large, offering the family enough space to store away gear or other big items.
Of course, that's far the only amazing thing the mobile dwelling has. Once you step inside, you're welcomed by open-concept living space. To eliminate the need for a shoe rack, the team added nine shoe cubbies right in front of the entryway. It's a smart solution that increases the overall living space.
The living room is positioned next to the kitchen. Currently, there's no furniture, but the team will have enough room to add a full-size couch, some chairs and end tables, and a TV. Above the living room is one of the two lofts included in this home, which can be accessed via a wooden ladder. That's where the kids' rooms are located. You'll see a room divider that features plenty of storage, allowing the siblings to enjoy privacy.
On the opposite side of the house, you'll find the other two sleeping areas. To get there, people will use a small staircase with built-in storage. The first sleeping space is perfect for a kid. It has a small nook that can be used to access the bedroom, which includes a bed that sleeps one and a mini wardrobe.
The bathroom in this house is positioned underneath this loft, next to the kitchen. It is separated from the rest of the home via a pocket door, and it's filled with features you'd usually see in a regular-sized dwelling. That includes the generous 5-ft-wide (1.5-meter-wide) walk-in shower and the vanity with two large drawers underneath. There's also a regular flush toilet, a laundry alcove, and even space for a doggie bed.
Recently, Indigo River Tiny Homes offered a full tour of their new custom model, showing everyone what this tiny home has to offer. You can watch the video down below to get a better idea of what the 39-ft-long (11.8-meter-long) house is all about.
