1975 Dodge B200 Sportsman Maxiwagon Camper Has All the Good Vibes, Still Great for Camping

We know that “time capsule” is overused when describing these old vans. Still, in the case of this Dodge B200 Sportsman Maxiwagon camper, it is well deserved. The future owner will get not just an excellent camper van but also handwritten notes from the previous owners on how to best operate different appliances.
The Dodge B200 Sportsman is part of the original B-Series Dodge vans, with the Sportsman name designating the passenger version. Dodge pioneered the 15-seat passenger vans, and the B200 Sportsman with such a configuration was called Maxiwagon. It had an extended wheelbase and a characteristic small window between the front and side doors.
This 1975 example selling on Bring a Trailer is unique, having been converted as a camper by one of its previous owners. The work has since been perfected by subsequent owners, all of them putting their mark on this great camper van. The current owner bought the B200 camper in 2019 and passionately worked to fix and improve the van.
His efforts included rebuilding the TorqueFlite three-speed automatic transmission and repairing the pop-top lifting mechanism, among other things. This is now opening and closing pneumatically, as it did in its heydays. The countertops inside the camper were also replaced, giving the vintage camper van a new lease of life. Everything looks great outside, although the underside shows signs of corrosion.
The front cabin features bucket seats trimmed in beige vinyl with striped cloth inserts. The air conditioning unit was recently serviced and is blowing cold air as it should. The rear compartment features two bench seats that fold flat into a bed and a removable table. The forward seat can be flipped to face backward, allowing the passengers to sit around the table. The kitchen area includes a pump sink and a two-burner propane stove.
The camper even comes with a cassette toilet in the back, something you wouldn’t find in other van conversions. The cabin can be heated, thanks to the auxiliary heater, but the seller notes that the propane-powered refrigerator is currently inoperative.
The 318-ci (5.2-liter) V8 engine sends the power to the rear wheels via the aforementioned three-speed automatic transmission. The camper van is listed on Bring a Trailer, and the auction is projected to end tomorrow. The nine bids barely moved the needle to $11,500, which seems like an excellent price for this B200 Sportsman Maxiwagon camper conversion. It is undoubtedly more than the $8,500 the current owner paid for it in 2019.
