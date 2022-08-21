Survival Chevrolet Corvair 95 Spent 60 Years as a Camper Van, Still Makes Your Heart Pound

You don’t need a fancy Sprinter RV for happy van life when many camper vans are available for cheap. Some of them are true gems, coming with the charm of their times. Nostalgics would surely appreciate this 1962 Chevrolet 95 camper conversion offered on Bring a Trailer.
Chevrolet Corvair was a love-or-hate affair, despite borrowing a lot from the Volkswagen Type 2. Just like the Bus, it has an air-cooled engine, albeit a more powerful flat-six instead of the sluggish flat-four of the original hippie Bus. Other than that, it was more famous for its many mechanical problems than anything else. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t deserve its place in automotive history.
The seller acquired this 1962 Chevrolet Corvair 95 camper conversion in 2016 and later proceeded with a repaint job. But once you look past its excellent green paint with white accents, you can clearly see this is a true survivor. There is no cosmetic work done inside, and the Chevy 95 looks as original as a 60-years-old van possibly can. It’s a little battered, as you’d expect, considering it wasn’t refurbished, so expect a fair share of rust, scratches, and paint chips.
This Chevy 95’s best feature is the dealer-installed camper interior, which includes a kitchenette, a sink, a seven-gallon Coleman Station Wagon icebox, and a fold-down bed. Of course, there are plenty of cabinets and drawers, so you have plenty of space for utensils. The wooden interior is excellent, but the python bench is the “piece de resistance.” This can fold flat, providing enough space to sleep two. The kitchenette does not feature a cooktop, but since there are plenty of things to improve, the new owner would surely want to start with that.
Unlike other Chevy vans of the era, this comes with a replacement 2.3-liter flat-six that was reportedly sourced from a 1964 Corvair Monza. The dual-carburetor was rebuilt during the current ownership, and the fuel tank was replaced. Of course, being a Chevrolet engine from the ’60s, oil leaks are to be expected. Power goes to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transaxle. The Chevrolet 95 camper conversion is now offered on Bring a Trailer, with the highest bid at $7,250.
