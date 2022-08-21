Tesla Owner "Biohacks" Himself, Gets a Chip Implant To Avoid Using Bluetooth

Tesla owners who have the company’s app installed on their phones and updated can enter their cars via Bluetooth. They can also add multiple drivers and use different functionalities such as looking at the range or activating Smart Summon – the “come to me” feature that makes driving away from a crowded mall or somewhere else on a rainy day much easier.
There’s also a key card that can act as a backup in case the phone is dead or lost. It lets you enter the car and drive it via short-range radio-frequency identification (RFID). All the owner has to do is tap twice – once outside, on the B pillar, and once inside, just behind the cupholders.
The third and final option is the key fob. Those Model 3 or Model Y buyers who choose to pay $175 for it can access similar functionalities, but it is also considered a backup for the Tesla app and Bluetooth combo.
This particular customer, however, didn’t like any of the options available. He wanted something always available and within reach. The best solution he thought of was an implant in his right hand. The insertion process looks a bit painful, but he got through it.
And it works! Not as fast as expected, but it does open and close the vehicle.Championing a new trend?
The man claims his phone's Bluetooth drained the battery on too many occasions, and he was put in the situation of using the key card too often. Having a near-field communication (NFC) chip that can run the Tesla app put in the back of his hand is convenient for this person. He even underlines this isn't about having a knack for the automaker's cars. For him, it's just a test that went well.
The chip in his right hand doesn’t need charging as it interacts with an AC coil found in the car’s B pillar. The Model 3 Performance owner also has another chip in his left hand that’s used for other unspecified things. The RFID technology is found almost everywhere on Earth today – from our credit or debit cards to security tags or toll booths. They’re even found in microchipped pets!
The footage shows that the chip doesn’t work instantaneously. That could be a bummer. But the guy says that’s happened because of swelling in his right hand. Now, according to his own words, the little NFC implant works even better than the phone or card key.
Even better, once he figures out what else he might want to do with his right hand, the VivoKey Apex chip could learn more contactless tricks.It happened before and it might again
Even though it looks weird, and the thick piercing of the skin might make most people squirmish, this isn’t the first time something like this happened. Three years ago, Amie Dansby got a chip implant. The tech enthusiast, however, did it differently. She dissolved a Tesla key card, took out the chip, put it in a biopolymer, and inserted it into her arm.
John Olson did the same thing. At the time, he was also a Model 3 owner.
Some could argue the novel Genesis way of getting inside the car by scanning your face might be a bit better since it doesn’t involve getting a foreign object inside you, but everyone’s free to make their own choices.
At the end of the day, technology keeps evolving constantly, and people find new ways to interact with it or, even better, benefit from it. Biohacking yourself for easy access might be too much for many, but the few who choose to do this could be considered early adopters of a future trend – just like the first Tesla buyers.
The term biohacking is relatively new and refers to DIY biology. It can mean many things since there’s no broadly adopted definition. However, most people agree it revolves around performing science experiments on oneself with the sole interest of improving.
