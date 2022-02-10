1967 Ford Econoline SuperVan Camper Is a Proper Volkswagen Type 2 Westfalia Rival

People looking for a camper van conversion usually start with one of the cheapest vans they can get that is still in drivable shape. This 1967 Ford Econoline SuperVan fits the bill and also comes with some of the most interesting features you’d expect from a camper van. Plus, it has that vintage charm that newer offerings on the market can’t match.
For starters, the SuperVan has had the body extended by a whopping 18 inches, which means there’s more space inside for all the stuff a camper would need. Also, it already features a rigid-frame pop-up top camper that allows people to stand, rather than crouch. Also, the ingress is facilitated by the barn-style double doors on the right side and at the back of the camper. Of course, the body comes with all the dings, scuffs, scratches, and dents you’d expect for a vehicle that is 55-years old but otherwise is in good shape.
The current owner appears to have kept the Econoline in surprisingly good condition. After he purchased it in 2016 he went on to replace a lot of things on the SuperVan, including brake system components, the tie rod ends, heater core, ignition coil, and starter as well as to rebuild the master cylinder and the carburetor. The suspension got the same attention, with the springs replaced at some point.
Step inside and you’ll notice the Econoline looks much better than expected. The upholstery in light gray and white vinyl is in good condition, and all the switches look and work as expected. They don’t make cars like they used to, that’s for sure. The odometer indicates 79k miles, with only around 3k added by the seller.
The better things happen in the back, though, where there’s a dinette consisting of two vinyl bench seats and a table that can be stowed away. The dinette set folds into a bed, which is very convenient, while the walls are said to have been insulated for better privacy and thermal comfort.
The van is for sale at Bring a Trailer, and the bidding is on the final straight. The current bidders put the price at $11,255, which is a fair price for this camper considering how good it looks. The auction will end tomorrow, so there’s still time to place your bid.
