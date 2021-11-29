This Yellow Dodge Van's Interior Gives an 80s Vibe for When You’re Feeling Nostalgic

Epure Race Electric Enduro Bike Has It All, Even Regenerative Braking

When you take a look at this 1970s Dodge van, besides the clean exterior, you probably wouldn’t give it a second glance. But the inside takes you back to the same decade, giving you a strong 70-80s vibe. 17 photos



The exterior paint features a bright yellow that makes it look newer than it actually is. But the interior is a completely different story. If you can’t tell the exact era it comes from because of the modernized paint, you can totally identify it from the interior design. Wrapped in a beige-and-brown combo, the cabin features a button-tufted beige leather wall panel, giving a strong 1980s vibe, enhanced by the neon LED lights. Back to the Future's DeLorean has nothing on this van's skills to travel back to the past.



Among the new features, there's a new body kit with a rear spoiler and front lip spoiler. You also get a sunroof, a bed platform, a refrigerator, and a wine bottle storage under the bed. The windows on either side of the bed, as well as the one behind, could provide as much or as little light as you want. When traveling, you can casually chill on the bed while checking the view.



There’s also a brown mat all over the floor of the van, including in front of the driver and passenger’s seats, and the beige-leather theme and button-tufted wall panel pattern continue there as well. But the fun trick about the seats is that they swivel, and all the passengers can chat once they’ve reached their destination.



One of the most surprising features is the banana motif. Both the passenger and the driver's seats include a surfing banana, and there's a surfing dude that serves as a steering column-mounted shifter. While these don't occupy that much space, the owner decided to give the banana an actual platform, center-stage, in the middle of the van. Why? The current owner hasn't shared that detail yet. Could it have to do with the yellow exterior? We're not going to go bananas trying to guess.



This 1977 Dodge van is powered by a 5.9-liter V8 engine, mated to a three-speed automatic transmission. The odometer shows 29k miles, 300 of which were added with the current owner. The current owner purchased the van in 2017 and replaced the shocks, springs, brakes, rotors, and spark plugs. Currently, the bids for the van are at $28,000 at Build a Trailer . Bidding comes to a halt on November 30.

