Time-Capsule Ford Econoline E300 Super Van Camper Aspires to a Better Life, New Owner

Many automotive gems roaming the roads after half a century have a caring owner as a common denominator. This is also the case with the Ford Econoline E300 Super Van Camper we’ve found on Bring a Trailer. It was purchased by the previous owner in 1974, who kept it in good shape until the selling dealer acquired it.
In the ’70s, the Volkswagen Type 2 dominated the van landscape and was especially popular with people in the camper community. But that doesn’t mean the American automakers did not try to stick it to the Germans with vans of their own design. Especially GM with its Chevy 95 van and Ford with the Econoline were hitting close to Volkswagen’s home. This 1970 Ford Econoline E300 Super Van shows that it can be just as good as the Type 2 and, in some ways, even better.
The van was converted as a high-roof camper and finished in bronze with black side stripes over tan vinyl upholstery. The rocker panels and white roof are said to have been repainted. It has external hookups, louvered side windows, and a rear step bumper. Of course, for a 52-year-old van, rust bubbles are to be expected and only add to the charm of this vintage camper.
The cabin has been kept in its original form, and a swiveling passenger seat integrates with the furniture in the rear compartment. The aftermarket radio is also well integrated into the vintage design, with nothing spoiling the time-capsule appearance. A folding bench seat and table convert into a bed, and another bunk bed can be arranged above the driver seat for children.
This Econoline is not lacking in equipment, with the kitchenette sporting all the standard equipment. This includes a gas-powered stove, a sink, and a refrigerator. A 110-volt outlet is also available, powered by an inverter. Everything is driven by a 302-ci (4.9-liter) V8 engine accessible via a “doghouse” positioned between the front seats. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission.
The van is offered now on Bring a Trailer with no reserve, meaning that it will sell to the highest bidder, no matter how small the offer would be. At the time of writing, this equals $3,300, but three days can still change the course of this auction.
