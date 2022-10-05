Converted ProMaster Van Has a Clever Design, Includes an Elevator Bed and a Hidden Shower

This 2021 RAM ProMaster van was turned into an incredible home on wheels with off-grid capabilities. It features a smart layout that maximizes space, allowing up to four travelers to sleep in comfort. This van manages to squeeze inside an elevator bed, a multi-use social area, and a pop-up shower!
This RAM ProMaster was converted into a lovely tiny home on wheels by Jennie and James from Moonlit Campers. It’s their latest build, which comes with tons of ingenious features. The van has a stunning interior that combines Scandinavian functionality with Japanese rustic minimalism.
There are a lot of wooden elements included that go really well with the brown vinyl upholstery found at the rear. That’s the most interesting area in this tiny, which features a U-shaped dinette with a swiveling table. There are two large benches with storage underneath and a small seat that also provides enough space for putting away different items. This section can be accessed both from the inside and from the outside of the vehicle.
The dinette can be converted into a sleeping area for two. The swiveling table doubles in size, filling the opening between the two benches. But what’s interesting is that Jennie and James also included an elevator bed above the dinette.
Unlike the one underneath, this bed takes no time to set up. You just have to simply flip up a switch to lower it where you need it. The bed can be positioned to allow up to four travelers to sleep in the van, so it’s a great solution that maximizes overall space.
Towards the front, you’ll see another cool element. There’s a cabinet with a generous countertop that can be removed to reveal a pop-up shower and a composting toilet. The shower curtain hooks up to the ceiling, offering privacy to whoever wants to clean up. Mounted underneath the van is a 16-gallon (61-liter) greywater tank that collects all the water from the shower and the sink.
Across the hidden shower is the kitchen, which comes with all the necessary amenities. It is equipped with a large round sink with a faucet that swings around. This can serve as an outdoor shower, allowing people to wash away the dirt from their boots before entering the RV. The kitchen comes with a single-burner induction cooktop, a small refrigerator, and plenty of storage space.
At the front, you’ll notice that there are two extra seats and some large cabinets, which can be used to store away clothes or other belongings. This van comes with 350-watt solar panels and a rooftop deck. Recently, Jennie and James offered a full tour of their new build. You can take a look at the video down below and see for yourself what this incredible camper van has to offer.
