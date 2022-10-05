Volkswagen Eurovan Winnebago Camper Flexes $59K Modifications for Off-Grid Camping

The Eurovan Winnebago campers were among the most successful camper vans in the U.S. This 2003 example received consistent upgrades in 2019, including a new engine and a rebuilt transmission. Now it’s in an even better condition than when it was new.
Winnebago conversions of the Volkswagen Eurovan have become extremely popular in the 2000s and still are today. It was Winnebago that kept the Volkswagen Eurovan in the U.S. when Volkswagen decided to withdraw it from the market in 1993. Until 1999, when the Eurovan was brought back to the U.S. with a VR6 engine, Winnebago campers were the only option to buy a Volkswagen van.
This modified camper selling on Bring a Trailer was built for the 2003 model year, the last one on the market. Previous owners commissioned Broad Street VPA in San Luis Obispo, California, to overhaul it, which was a $59k affair. If you’re wondering why so much, it covered the costs of a new engine, a transmission rebuild, and many other modifications. These include a GoWesty lift kit with Bilstein shocks, 16″ alloy wheels, and plenty of additional camping equipment.
Like other Winnebago campers, the van features a pop-up camper top. Still, this one also features a Yakima roof rack, Fiamma F45s retractable awning, and a solar panel system. The rear cabin has a custom configuration, and we really like the choice of materials, which sets this camper van apart from other Winnebago builds. There’s also a propane furnace, a shower, a sink, and a Wedgewood two-burner gas stove.
Although the van features a solar system, it doesn’t have fixed solar panels. Instead, the seller uses portable panels connected to the van’s power system via an onboard controller and power inverter. The seller mentions that two auxiliary batteries are used for backup, and it takes five hours to charge them with a 260-watt solar panel. The van is offered on Bring a Trailer, where the best offer so far amounts to $20,000.
