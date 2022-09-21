Cleverly-Converted RAM ProMaster Van Comes With a Very Large Kitchen and a Wet Bath

Converted to meet the van life needs of this couple and their cat, Milo has proved to be one reliable and cozy house on wheels for two years now.
For Julie and Austin, the decision to switch to mobile living was supported by several reasons. One of the most important ones was rent control, as the two wanted a living solution that won’t run their wallets dry at the end of each month. Financial reasons aside, the ability to travel anywhere they please also played an important role. Now the two of them live an adventurous and fulfilling van life together with their cat, Echo, the newest member of their family.
Milo is based on a 2019 RAM ProMaster 2500 van and despite the limited interior space, Austin and Julie managed to fit in there all the essentials for a comfortable life on the road. They did the conversion themselves.
The largest area in the van is dedicated to the kitchen, where the two spend a lot of time. This space comes with concrete countertops and is equipped with a propane, three-burner stove with oven, a deep sink, a sizable fridge, and plenty of storage both below the sink and above it, as well as behind the stove.
An impressive feature of the Milo van is the wet bath, which comes with a concrete floor, epoxy walls, a composting toilet, a shower, a Maxx Air fan, and the cat’s litter box.
With the kitchen inside Milo taking up a lot of space and with Julie and Austin not too tall, they chose to have their bed sideways. And because every inch in a van is important, they also use the space under the bed for storage.
The van is equipped with two 100Ah Battleborn lithium-ion batteries and 300W of solar on the roof.
Here’s an in-depth tour of Milo below.
