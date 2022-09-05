Ram ProMaster Camper Van Is a Minimalist yet Highly Functional Home on Wheels

Professional camper van outfitters out there have proven time and again that nothing is impossible, and even the most compact vans can serve as a good base for a functional camper conversion. With a pretty nifty interior layout, the 2022 Ram ProMaster we’re showing you here has been turned into a beautiful motorhome that will take the owner on memorable adventures without compromising on comfort.
This Ram ProMaster 2500 cargo van comes with a 136-inch (3.45-meter) wheelbase, meaning is one of the shorter configurations offered by Ram Trucks, but the limited space was not an issue for the team at Brooklyn Campervans in New York City, who built the conversion. However, the outfitters say their build can also be adapted to the longer 159 and 159 extended Ram ProMaster models.
Though quite self-effacing on the outside, the van boasts a functional interior with minimalist design and clean aesthetics. It also comes with some distinctive features that make it a one-of-a-kind motorhome. One such feature is the double passenger seat that swivels around and can become the motorhome’s couch or love seat.
The kitchen area is the heart of the compact mobile home and comes equipped with an induction stovetop, a small refrigerator, and a stained walnut countertop extension for prepping meals.
There is actually a kitchen/office configuration in there, as the countertop extension folds up and can double as a desk for when the owner has work to do while on the road. Also, the outfitters included a swiveling monitor next to the countertop/desk, which was specifically requested by the client and can double as a remote extension.
The sleeping area includes a full-size bed with comfortable memory foam, along with a walnut bedside table.
Careful not to leave out any useful amenity the owner might need on the road, the conversion company gave the bedside table a double purpose, so it turns into a sink when needed.
As already mentioned, some van outfitters can do anything they put their minds to, so don’t be surprised to find out this conversion comes with an indoor shower cabin. And it’s a stylish one with teak wood flooring and real tiles, made possible by the flexible grout used in the build. The cabin includes a portable dry toilet that can be removed when the owner needs to shower.
The build features durable, easily wipeable smart core flooring that Brooklyn Campervans can offer in different styles and finishes. The ceiling, on the other hand, is made of wood slats with LED lighting here and there.
For the owner’s wardrobe and pantry needs, there are some overhead storage units, one of which hides a microwave.
The video presentation courtesy of New Jersey Outdoor Adventures, which you can watch below, also includes the owner’s reaction, and it seems the outfitters did a great job judging by the smile on his face.
