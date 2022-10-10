1991 Toyota HiAce Super Custom Is the Real-Deal 4x4 Van Fit for an Overland Camper

The Americans only recently started to see Toyota HiAce examples entering the market as JDM imports, and they’re already in love with these vans. This 1991 example is in perfect mechanical shape and even comes with its own coffee machine.
The fourth-generation Toyota HiAce was never officially imported into the U.S. It’s a shame because it could’ve easily outsold every other van, thanks to genuine qualities. Among them are the 4x4 drivetrain, which can surpass almost any terrain, and the bulletproof diesel engines that are thought to be indestructible. Thanks to the 25-year age limit expiring, it’s open season for these sweet vans, and we’ll see a lot more in the next years.
This 1991 Toyota HiAce is a Super Custom, a top trim with many gadgets built-in. It has dual-zone climate control, an air purification system, a temperature-controlled storage compartment, and even a coffee maker between the front seats. This is rather unusual but speaks of the “everything-and-the-kitchen-sink” mindset of Japanese carmakers.
The van, which was recently imported from Japan, is finished in two-tone Light Blue Metallic (182) and Dark Blue Mica Metallic (8G8) with Super Custom 4WD graphics. Like many Japanese vans from the ’90s, it has a rear parking mirror and mud flaps. The 15-inch wheels are wrapped in 205/70 Yokohama Geolander A/T-S tires, and KYB shocks have been installed at all four corners.
The cabin is something, showing almost no wear and tear after more than 20 years of abuse. This van, as you’d expect, is a right-hand drive, and as a consequence, it has the side door facing toward the middle of the road in the U.S. If you can live with that, the HiAce is a space wonder and a companion that will endure enough to pass it to your grandchildren. The seats can be arranged in various positions and even fold into a bed, so the HiAce is already halfway through becoming a camper van.
The 2.8-liter 3L diesel engine produced 90 horsepower when it was new and is not known for its wild behavior. In turn, it’s one of the most enduring and easy-to-maintain engines ever built. The seller mentions that the timing belt and water pump were replaced before importation to the U.S., so the future owner would not have to worry about that. The HiAce is listed on Bring a Trailer, with the highest bid at $4,100 at the time of writing.
