Assuan Brown VW Vanagon Westfalia Has a Surprising Engine Swap, Sells With No Reserve

A good Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia is something that one should never let go of. This 1983 example selling on Bring a Trailer comes with all the goodies, is in excellent shape, and features an interesting engine swap.
Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia has become the go-to camping van for many people willing to explore the depths of van life while keeping the budget under control. It features everything you need on the road, packs plenty of space for the whole family, and is easy to maintain. The only objection one might have is the weak engine, but this can be solved with an engine swap.
Most replacement engines for the Vanagon are from Subaru because their four-flat architecture is the closest to the Vanagon’s original engine. But people are very creative, and we’ve seen different powerplants installed in the back of the Vanagon. Some are recently built, featuring electronic engine management and advanced features, including some units sourced from other Volkswagen cars. This 1983 Volkswagen Vanagon is different and wants to steal your heart with a 2.0-liter Ford Zetec engine.
As the seller of this beauty states, it runs wonderfully, loves being revved, and provides plenty of oomph for the old Vanagon. Despite being an inline-four engine, the ground clearance is not affected much, offering 7 inches (18 cm) between the oil pan and the ground. This is helped by the 1.5-inch (4 cm) suspension lift and the big 16-inch wheels wrapped in 215/65 BFGoodrich All Terrain T/A KO2 tires. It’s not all-wheel drive, but this combination can easily stomach difficult terrains.
The front cabin features aftermarket swiveling bucket seats sourced from a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country installed with Smallcar adaptor brackets. You’ll find the usual Westfalia gear in the back, all in excellent shape. Besides Westfalia’s “everything plus the kitchen sink” features, this one has a solar power system, including a 1,100-watt inverter and a 30-amp PWM Solar Charge Controller. There’s also a 20-amp DC-DC charger to top up the battery from the van’s engine.
This Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia sells on Bring a Trailer with no reserve, with the highest bid at $11,111. Three days from now, one lucky fellow will drive it off the lot and boast about it on social media, so place your bid if you think this is worth it.
Most replacement engines for the Vanagon are from Subaru because their four-flat architecture is the closest to the Vanagon’s original engine. But people are very creative, and we’ve seen different powerplants installed in the back of the Vanagon. Some are recently built, featuring electronic engine management and advanced features, including some units sourced from other Volkswagen cars. This 1983 Volkswagen Vanagon is different and wants to steal your heart with a 2.0-liter Ford Zetec engine.
As the seller of this beauty states, it runs wonderfully, loves being revved, and provides plenty of oomph for the old Vanagon. Despite being an inline-four engine, the ground clearance is not affected much, offering 7 inches (18 cm) between the oil pan and the ground. This is helped by the 1.5-inch (4 cm) suspension lift and the big 16-inch wheels wrapped in 215/65 BFGoodrich All Terrain T/A KO2 tires. It’s not all-wheel drive, but this combination can easily stomach difficult terrains.
The front cabin features aftermarket swiveling bucket seats sourced from a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country installed with Smallcar adaptor brackets. You’ll find the usual Westfalia gear in the back, all in excellent shape. Besides Westfalia’s “everything plus the kitchen sink” features, this one has a solar power system, including a 1,100-watt inverter and a 30-amp PWM Solar Charge Controller. There’s also a 20-amp DC-DC charger to top up the battery from the van’s engine.
This Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia sells on Bring a Trailer with no reserve, with the highest bid at $11,111. Three days from now, one lucky fellow will drive it off the lot and boast about it on social media, so place your bid if you think this is worth it.