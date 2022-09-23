Gorgeous Westfalia Club Joker 3 Syncro RV Is a Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia on Steroids

This Volkswagen camper looks like a bizarre Vanagon, but it is, in fact, a European-spec Westfalia Club Joker 3. Thanks to the Syncro 4x4 system, it can climb trails that few camper vans dare and offer all the comfort you’d expect from a Vanagon Westfalia.
Westfalia is mostly known for the official camper conversions of Volkswagen Transporter vans. But the German automaker wouldn’t have chosen the camper company as its partner had it not already been an established player in the motorhome market. The Club Joker is basically Westfalia’s take on the camper-van theme.
It’s still based on the Volkswagen Transporter (known as Vanagon here in the U.S.) but with a twist. The Syncro 4x4 transmission ensures impressive capabilities off-road, especially as it is fitted with a Triple Knob locking front and rear differentials and a front axle decoupler. The gearbox is equipped with a “Gelande” gear, which helps in difficult situations.
Also, a solid high-top is used instead of the usual soft pop-up roof. This is thermally insulated, a significant improvement over the fabric tent of a Vanagon Westfalia. A side awning is also provided to offer shelter at camping sites. This Westfalia Club Joker 3 was built in 1986 and sold in Europe before being imported into the U.S. from Belgium in 2013.
The current owner acquired it in 2020 and later installed a brand-new 1.9-liter turbodiesel direct injection (TDI) engine, which has only 800 miles (1,287 km). This comes with an mTDI mechanical injection pump which replaces the electronic control module with a mechanical counterpart. The outcome is a slight decrease in performance and efficiency, with the added benefit of being more robust and easy to service.
The rear cabin features a Westfalia-branded kitchenette with all the usual gear. The two-burner stovetop was converted to use a removable propane tank. Still, the factory-installed tank is also part of the sale. The refrigerator was also removed, and the cabinet was converted into a storage bin. Just like the Vanagon Westfalia, there are two sleeping options. The rear bench folds out into a bed, and a bunk bed is available under the roof.
The Westfalia Club Joker 3 is offered on Bring a Trailer, where one gentleman shocked the bidders with a $25,000 offer. It was, of course, outbid by another, so $26,000 is now the highest bid. There are two days left until the auction closes, so there’s still room to improve the offer.
