Volkswagen Transporter Syncro Camper Is a Poor Man's Vanagon Westfalia, Great for Off-Road

Most Vanagon Campers on the market are factory fitted with the standard Westfalia camping equipment, which makes them fantastic campers. This example we’ve found on Bring a Trailer is the European version imported from Germany and was converted as a high-roof camper under prior ownership.
Syncro vans from Volkswagen are rare birds that the camper community appreciates for their climbing and crawling abilities. Most of those available on the market are conversion vans, though, since the Syncro models were only built in a limited number for the third-generation Type 2. Depending on the build, some of them might be even better than Westfalia campers sold through official channels. In some cases, it wouldn’t even matter since the Syncro all-wheel drive system is too precious to be picky. You can modify the camper later anyway.
This 1989 Volkswagen Transporter Syncro is the European version of the Vanagon, the panel van version, to be precise. It was converted into a high-roof camper by his former German owner and imported from Germany to the U.S. by the seller a year ago. One of the downsides of this being imported from Europe is the 220-volt electrical system. This means a transformer and proper plug adaptors are needed, although refitting a new electrical system should not be complicated.
Europeans loved diesels at the time, so this one comes with a trusted 1.9-liter turbodiesel inline-four engine paired with a five-speed manual transaxle. The engine was sourced from a Volkswagen Golf compact and is said to be fitted with a JX-spec injector pump and turbocharger, air-to-air intercooler, and stainless-steel coolant pipes.
The most important piece of tech is the Syncro all-wheel-drive system, and this camper is highly gifted in the off-road department. According to the seller, it features lockable front and rear differentials and a driveshaft decoupler. The 1.5-inch lift kit and the 15-inch wheels are fantastic for off-road adventures. You see why you should look at this camper with the utmost respect.
The van was finished from the factory in Pastel White (L90D) and was reportedly repainted during prior ownership. A Reimo high-roof camper top was fitted at the time, along with a Fiamma retractable side awning and a roof rack. You will find proper camper equipment inside the cabin, although the conversion is not perfect.
The right passenger seat is swiveling, and the table can be installed at either the front or rear of the cabin. The kitchenette is built by Reimo and equipped with a two-burner propane stove, a three-way refrigerator, and a sink with a faucet. A Truma propane heater is also located in the rear, making the camper inhabitable during cold nights.
The Transporter is offered now on Bring a Trailer and attracted only three bids. The highest one is at $12,239, but there are still two days left, so things can heat up by the time the auction closes.
