Mean-Looking Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia Is Way Better Than Your Average Camper Van

The Volkswagen Vanagon was the preferred platform for camper vans, thanks to its unique characteristics. This 1988 modified example has received upgrades that made it even better than a factory-fitted Westfalia camper.
Volkswagen acknowledged the camper community’s love affair with the Volkswagen Bus, so it offered the Vanagon (the third-generation Transporter van) in two camper specifications out of the box. The supplier of these camper modifications was Westfalia Werke, which built two versions of the camper.
The Westfalia Weekender was the light version, only featuring a folding bench that could be used as a bed and a removable table in between the two rearmost rows of seats. They also come with a pop-up top that covers a second bed, making it perfect for families out on a weekend adventure. For the more hardcore campers, the fully-featured Westfalia Camper vans were the choice to go. In addition to the Weekender, these have a kitchenette, a fridge, a sink, plenty of cabinets, and sometimes more, depending on the number of checkboxes the buyer ticked when placing the order.
As you’d imagine, the Camper was more expensive than the Weekender, so people tried to save money by choosing the Weekender and modifying it to suit their tastes. That’s precisely what happened to this 1988 Vanagon Westfalia Weekender, which was converted in 2010 under the previous ownership. It looks like an overlander, with the winch attached to the front, although there is no all-wheel-drive transmission to make it a true off-road dueler. Instead, it has become a very competent camper.
The camper equipment includes hookups for water, power, and gas, in addition to an outside shower, things you wouldn’t usually find in a Westfalia Camper. The rear compartment has a kitchenette featuring a propane stovetop, a sink, and cabinets. It comes with a five-gallon fresh-water tank, a three-gallon grey-water tank, and a propane tank located under the chassis. The equipment is doubled by an electrical system powered by a solar panel and two deep-cycle batteries, making it suitable for off-grid camping.
The Vanagon camper is powered by a replacement 2.1-liter flat-four engine sending power to the rear wheels through a rebuilt three-speed automatic transaxle. Some components have been replaced, and the Vanagon is mostly in excellent condition, except for some corroded parts that might need attention. The van is offered on Bring a Trailer, where the highest bidder put $15,000 on the virtual table, with three days left.
