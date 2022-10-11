Summer Camper Van Is a Luxurious Beach House on Wheels, Designed With Relaxation in Mind

With its six panoramic windows that bring nature in, its warm interior design, its cascading plant box, and outside hammocks, the Summer camper van oozes calmness and peacefulness, making you feel like you are living in a luxurious beach house on wheels.
Based on a Renault Master Medium Wheelbase, Summer is the creation of the guys from Van Life Builds. They are based in the U.K. and specialize in converting vans into bespoke tiny homes and campers. Back to our summer dream on wheels, which is a one-off bespoke creation, the camper van features an interesting layout in which the bathroom is placed in the middle of the vehicle. To its right and left you have two symmetrical sets of stairs with LED lighting and storage in them and they both take you to the bedroom. Blue and yellow lights are used all throughout the van.
The kitchen area of the van is in front of the bathroom and consists of a small island with a 50L fridge and a swivel table that acts as a lid for the two-burner stove hidden underneath. There’s also a deep, round sink and plenty of cabinetry for storage.
Everything inside the Summer camper van is modern, clean, and warm. The bathroom comes with a Porta Potti toilet, a stop-and-start shower head, a bronze mirror with asymmetrical patterns, and a Maxxfan in the ceiling.
The bedroom in the back of the van features a large bed, floating shelves on each side of it, and a skylight.
With Summer being designed with complete relaxation in mind, it is only natural to also come with hammocks that you can install outside to just chill and take in the scenery.
And the best news concerning this gorgeous van is the fact that it can be yours, as it is up for grabs via a competition launched by VannyCampers. All you have to do is enter the contest. Meanwhile, take a tour of the beautiful camper van in the video below.
