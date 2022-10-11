Mouthwatering Car Collection Spanning 50 Years of Automotive History Is Heading to Auction

I can’t imagine being a die-hard car enthusiast, spending years collecting some of the greatest cars from the greatest marques, including Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Jaguar, and at some point, having to part with your prized collection. On the other hand, I can guess there is nothing that excites fellow collectors more than a carefully curated selection of modern and classic supercars put up for sale.
The Gran Turismo Collection set to go under the hammer via RM Sotheby’s is an impressive single-owner car collection spanning 50 years of automotive history and including no less than 18 vehicles from brands like Ferrari, Bugatti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, and Lancia. While supercars are the focus of the group, there are also sports cars and rally racers, so there is something for everyone.
To be more precise, the collection includes superb examples of Ferrari’s iconic “Big 5,” meaning Ferrari 288 GTO, F40, F50, Enzo, and LaFerrari, along with other Prancing Horse models, such as a 2000 550 Barchetta, 2006 Superamerica and 2011 599 SA Aperta. Actually, the Ferraris account for almost half of the vehicles on offer.
There are also three Bugattis - two EB110s and a Chiron Super Sport - as well as a Jaguar XJR-15 and an XJ220 S. Lamborghinis are not the stars of the show in this group, but you can’t have a Gran Turismo collection without at least one example coming from the Italian luxury sports car maker. A green 1971 Miura SV by Bertone and a 1984 Countach LP5000 S by Bertone proudly represent the brand.
With all these mouthwatering cars in one place, it would be really hard to pick favorites, but if you’re not into supercars, the collection also includes a few potential daily drivers - three yellow front-engined convertible Ferrari GTs.
And finally, there are also three genuine Group B rally legends, including an early works 1982 Lancia 037, a 1986 Lancia Delta S4 that is a Rallye Monte Carlo winner, as well as a 1985 Audi Quattro S1 E2.
The prized car collection will hit the auction block next month (November 5) as part of RM Sotheby’s upcoming London sale, and they are all expected to fetch big bucks.
To be more precise, the collection includes superb examples of Ferrari’s iconic “Big 5,” meaning Ferrari 288 GTO, F40, F50, Enzo, and LaFerrari, along with other Prancing Horse models, such as a 2000 550 Barchetta, 2006 Superamerica and 2011 599 SA Aperta. Actually, the Ferraris account for almost half of the vehicles on offer.
There are also three Bugattis - two EB110s and a Chiron Super Sport - as well as a Jaguar XJR-15 and an XJ220 S. Lamborghinis are not the stars of the show in this group, but you can’t have a Gran Turismo collection without at least one example coming from the Italian luxury sports car maker. A green 1971 Miura SV by Bertone and a 1984 Countach LP5000 S by Bertone proudly represent the brand.
With all these mouthwatering cars in one place, it would be really hard to pick favorites, but if you’re not into supercars, the collection also includes a few potential daily drivers - three yellow front-engined convertible Ferrari GTs.
And finally, there are also three genuine Group B rally legends, including an early works 1982 Lancia 037, a 1986 Lancia Delta S4 that is a Rallye Monte Carlo winner, as well as a 1985 Audi Quattro S1 E2.
The prized car collection will hit the auction block next month (November 5) as part of RM Sotheby’s upcoming London sale, and they are all expected to fetch big bucks.