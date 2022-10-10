Free-Spirited Couple is Pursuing the Hollywood Dream in a Cozy Ford Transit Converted Van

While van life is definitely not for everyone, for some people it can be the perfect solution to enjoying a debt-free and unencumbered lifestyle. This couple is pursuing their Hollywood dream in a 2019 Ford Transit converted van and they are having a blast.
Josh works in the film industry and his job makes him frequently travel for months in a row. That is why they decided to move full-time into the van so she can accompany him on the road. The two are joined by their pup, Tillie.
As limited as space usually is in a Ford Transit, the two have somehow managed to squeeze in all the essentials so they can live comfortably in the van. The kitchen area is the first one you see when you step into the vehicle. It has a sink with a cutting board on top, enough countertop space, a two-burner induction cooktop, and a dorm fridge with a freezer. There are also plenty of upper cabinets that go all the way to the back of the van and a multi-purpose Lagun swivel table.
As for the bathroom in the van, it is basically just a slide-out toilet in a cabinet located by the entrance, on the left.
A 32” (81 cm) TV pulls out and can be positioned to face the bed. It also serves as a second monitor when Jesse has to work as a content creator, which she does remotely.
The space between the bedroom area and the kitchen is used as a living room/dog space/office, depending on the couple's needs. Jess and Josh sleep on a couch that can turn into a full queen-size bed.
Under the bed, the van houses the garage, which is great for storing any tools and gear.
Here’s a tour of the Ford Transit house on wheels in the video below.
As limited as space usually is in a Ford Transit, the two have somehow managed to squeeze in all the essentials so they can live comfortably in the van. The kitchen area is the first one you see when you step into the vehicle. It has a sink with a cutting board on top, enough countertop space, a two-burner induction cooktop, and a dorm fridge with a freezer. There are also plenty of upper cabinets that go all the way to the back of the van and a multi-purpose Lagun swivel table.
As for the bathroom in the van, it is basically just a slide-out toilet in a cabinet located by the entrance, on the left.
A 32” (81 cm) TV pulls out and can be positioned to face the bed. It also serves as a second monitor when Jesse has to work as a content creator, which she does remotely.
The space between the bedroom area and the kitchen is used as a living room/dog space/office, depending on the couple's needs. Jess and Josh sleep on a couch that can turn into a full queen-size bed.
Under the bed, the van houses the garage, which is great for storing any tools and gear.
Here’s a tour of the Ford Transit house on wheels in the video below.