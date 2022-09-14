Professional Chef Gets a Taste of the Van Life in His Converted Ram ProMaster

When you’re a professional chef, you can pretty much cook anywhere, as long as you’ve got the right tools, ingredients, and skills. This guy creates some mouthwatering masterpieces in his converted 2017 Ram ProMaster 1500 van.
Betty White is a converted Ram ProMaster van with a wheelbase of 136” (345 cm). It belongs to Jeff, a professional chef from Tampa, Florida. He built the rig in approximately nine months, with some help from a friend, and while he doesn’t use the van for full-time living, he could do so if he decides to, as the house on wheels comes with a fully equipped kitchen, a lounge/sleeping area, and 320W of solar power on the roof.
His van was built with a focus on the kitchen, which is the most spacious and appealing area in the vehicle. With cooking being his main activity, Jeff made sure he has ample countertop space on both sides (the stove side and the sink side). Betty White is equipped with a Dometic two-burner stove that runs on propane, a fridge that can hold enough food for weeks, a slide-out pantry in the cabinet below the stove, and a 15 x 15” (38 x 38 cm) sink.
The builder went with a ceramic tile backsplash and plenty of upper cabinets and bottom drawers for storage.
With Betty White not being designed for full-time living, Jeff only went with a basic setup bathroom-wise, which means you won’t find a shower or a composting toilet. He only has a camping toilet for emergencies and an outdoor shower in the back, but he likes to usually park at camping sites that offer all the necessary facilities.
The back of the van can function in three modes: as a dining area, a lounge area, and a sleeping area. There’s a U setup with under storage and that sitting area can also be converted into a full-size bed. A Lagun mounting system allows him to install a dining table, with up to five people fitting around it, according to Jeff.
Check out the chef’s rig below.
