BMW M Throws Shade at Mercedes-AMG for Making 4-Cylinder Engines, But the Joke’s On BMW M

More on this:

1 New 2023 BMW M4 CSL Tested: Is It as Fast as BMW Claims?

2 Wide BMW 635 CSi and Low Toyota Supra A70 Gang Up in Tokyo’s CGI Undergrounds

3 2023 BMW M2 Gets a Subtle Makeover in Photoshop, Do You Dig It?

4 2023 BMW M2 Learns How to Express Itself in New Rendering, Is It What It Needed?

5 BMW XM Drops SUV Pretenses, Turns M1 Heir Proud of Two-Door Supercar Legacy