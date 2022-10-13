2023 BMW M2 Learns How to Express Itself in New Rendering, Is It What It Needed?

At this point, you are probably sick of all the renderings showing the new-gen BMW M2 dressed in all sorts of guises. But bear with us a little longer, as we just stumbled upon one that portrays it in a much more aggressive attire – and it’s not bad at all, is it?
We reckon that when Liberty Walk finally gets their hands on it, they will do something similar to it, bar the swollen-up fender design, which will probably be a bolt-on feature in the Japanese tuner’s portfolio.
Being much wider than the real thing, this virtual proposal, shared on Instagram by ildar_project just recently, also has a sportier body kit. The mid-section of the front bumper has been tweaked out, there are add-ons in the side air intakes, and an apron that appears to be a multi-piece.
Following a similar theme to the chin spoiler are the new side skirts, and even though it is not visible in this digital illustration, we think that the diffuser would stay true to the design too. A huge wing decorates the back end of the car, which now rides on bigger and wider five-spoke alloys, with a unique pattern, and white finish.
Speaking of colors, the pixel manipulator chose a very lively yellow for the entire body. This is slightly contrasted by the partially blacked-out hood, and roof, and the aforementioned body kit, which would probably be made of carbon fiber on such a project in the real world. The suspension has been tweaked too, as this hypothetical design proposal for the new M2 sits much closer to the ground.
Such modifications, especially the bouncy suspension, and bigger wheels, would ruin the comfort of any vehicle, let alone one designed with focus on performance, but we still kind of dig the looks. Do you?
