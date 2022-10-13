2023 BMW M2 With Official M Performance Parts Is Worthy of Sitting in Mansory's Catalog

The all-new BMW M2 cannot become uglier, you say? Well, just hold the Munich brand’s beer, because the M Performance parts are here, with a very over-the-top flair.
Truth be told, BMW hasn’t said anything about these accessories yet, but they have been shared on Instagram by Wilcoblok, who claims that they are as official as they get, and equally controversial, if we may.
Making the Honda Civic Type R pretty by comparison and looking worthy of bearing Mansory’s signature, the M Performance parts for the 2023 BMW M2 comprise the usual add-ons at the front, sides, and rear, with a twist of flashiness in this case.
Up front, there is a new chin spoiler, with blades going up the sides of the bumper. Diagonal strakes have been added to the side air intakes below the headlamps, and there are more crazy attachments behind the front and rear wheels. And speaking of the profile, we can also see some L-shaped bits joining the side skirts and rear quarter panels together.
Things have become even more OTT at the back. There is not only a new diffuser, with a more aggressive styling, but the quad tailpipes are now diagonally-stacked, and they sit towards the middle. More add-ons have made the bumper lose its appeal, and you can see two spoilers too, one attached to the roof, and the other to the trunk lid, in the shape of a very big wing. We reckon that the wheels must be new too, and they’re just as brash as the rest of these accessories.
Now, it’s clear that we’re not exactly fans of the M Performance parts for the new BMW M2, and since they will become available at a premium, future buyers of the sports coupe will be able to ignore them altogether. And for the sake of head-turning rides, we do hope that they do just that. But what’s your take on them? Are they a yay or a nay? Speak your mind in the comments area down below.
