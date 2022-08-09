2023 BMW M2 With M xDrive AWD Listed in the Technical Information System

The M2 has been rear-wheel drive since… well, forever. But come 2023, we may get xDrive for a high-performance variant of the Bavarian coupe.
Not just any xDrive, though. M xDrive was developed primarily for sporty driving. A grand total of 5 configurations are listed in a document sourced from the BMW technical information system, published on Bimmerpost.
When the dynamic stability control is deactivated, M xDrive features 3 modes that permit individual configuration. The most exciting of the bunch is rear-wheel drive, which may seem a little silly to certain peeps.
“Why is BMW giving me the option of getting AWD with RWD mode when pure RWD is lighter, therefore better for handling?” These peeps certainly bring the point home, but on the other hand, there’s a massive demand for all-wheel drive in both the United States and other countries.
A few years ago, we couldn’t imagine a Camry or an Altima with all-wheel drive, but here we are! The increasing demand for crossover utility vehicles also needs to be mentioned, along with dual-motor electric vehicles.
The first page of the document clearly states M2 and G87, the development code for the second generation. However, don’t get your hopes up. “I would caution anyone from thinking this is a sure thing,” said Bimmerpost member Tag. Considering that the M xDrive-equipped M4 Competition boasts 503 horsepower, there sure is a lot of room for BMW to add M xDrive to the M2. Of course, the Bavarian automaker from Munich would detune the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged straight-six engine for this application.
Codenamed S58 due to its B58 foundation, the force-fed lump would be connected to an eight-speed automatic for this application. When specified with M xDrive, the M4 Competition comes exclusively with the ZF 8HP.
Estimated with 450 horsepower, the rear-drive M2 will premiere in due time with a good ol’ manual transmission. All variants will be produced in Mexico at Plant San Luis Potosi alongside the 2 Series Coupe (née G42).
When the dynamic stability control is deactivated, M xDrive features 3 modes that permit individual configuration. The most exciting of the bunch is rear-wheel drive, which may seem a little silly to certain peeps.
“Why is BMW giving me the option of getting AWD with RWD mode when pure RWD is lighter, therefore better for handling?” These peeps certainly bring the point home, but on the other hand, there’s a massive demand for all-wheel drive in both the United States and other countries.
A few years ago, we couldn’t imagine a Camry or an Altima with all-wheel drive, but here we are! The increasing demand for crossover utility vehicles also needs to be mentioned, along with dual-motor electric vehicles.
The first page of the document clearly states M2 and G87, the development code for the second generation. However, don’t get your hopes up. “I would caution anyone from thinking this is a sure thing,” said Bimmerpost member Tag. Considering that the M xDrive-equipped M4 Competition boasts 503 horsepower, there sure is a lot of room for BMW to add M xDrive to the M2. Of course, the Bavarian automaker from Munich would detune the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged straight-six engine for this application.
Codenamed S58 due to its B58 foundation, the force-fed lump would be connected to an eight-speed automatic for this application. When specified with M xDrive, the M4 Competition comes exclusively with the ZF 8HP.
Estimated with 450 horsepower, the rear-drive M2 will premiere in due time with a good ol’ manual transmission. All variants will be produced in Mexico at Plant San Luis Potosi alongside the 2 Series Coupe (née G42).