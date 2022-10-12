2023 BMW M2 Gets First Virtual Redesign, Mixes Black Styling With Crimson Trim

At a base MSRP of $62,200 plus $995 destination and handling, this sporty compact coupe might be a tough sell for many. But not for BMW, most likely, and not when flaunting those 453-hp stats.
BMW has been keeping the design headlines of the automotive industry for many reasons – mostly bad ones if you ask diehard fans. However, one cannot be indifferent to their model styles these days, whether you love or hate them (passionately). And it seems there is something for everyone.
And that includes tame ideas with hearty powertrains such as the 2023 BMW M5 CS, crazy split-headlight-style 7 Series, i7s, and X7s, or the bonkers 735-hp BMW XM Label Red. Naturally, they also have something cool or hideous (depending on your POV) at the smaller end of the spectrum.
So, we just made our acquaintance (officially, since the leak boat sailed away weeks ago!) with the second-generation M2 high-performance sport coupe that acts as the flagship of the sub- and compact 2 Series offering. And some people will welcome the angular looks with open arms because they want access to 453 hp, the standard six-speed stick shift, and ten-position M Traction Control, and could not care less that this car is built in Mexico instead of Germany.
Others, on the other hand, will dread the styling that seems taken out of Minecraft. But there are solutions, you know. Such as the one that was virtually presented to us by the digital automotive artist better known as Theottle on social media. He continues to tempt our imagination with full behind-the-scenes making-of videos of his CGI build projects.
But the BMW M2 was so fresh out of the OEM oven he only found time for a quick Instagram makeover where the hot orange hoot gradually morphed into something that would fully please the American murdered-out crowd, if not for the few crimson details that were kept there for a little bit of digital contrasting flavor. So, does it get our CGI hall pass, or not?
